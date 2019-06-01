Newly Single Wendy Williams Looks More Glamorous Than Ever In Recent Instagram Picture

Wendy Williams is looking better than ever following her messy split from Kevin Hunter.

Talk show host Wendy Williams has had what only can be described as a rough past couple of years. She revealed to fans that she spent time living in a sober house after struggling with substance abuse. All the while, rumors of infidelity continued to swirl around her marriage. Williams was married to Kevin Hunter for nearly 22 years, and the pair share one child together, 19-year-old Kevin Hunter Jr. Hunter was also previously the executive producer of her television program, The Wendy Williams Show. While Williams would often rave about how wonderful her marriage was on the air, there was a lot going on behind the scenes that her fans didn’t get to see until the past few months. Now, it appears that Williams is taking control over her life and is looking great doing it, according to Hollywood Life.

Just last month, it was revealed that Hunter had not only cheated on Williams but reportedly welcomed a baby girl with his mistress. Soon after, she filed for divorce. In the opinion of many of Williams’ fans, the split was a very long time coming. Friends of the star had been prompting her to remove herself from the toxic relationship for years, even suggesting that the stress of the downfall of her marriage had sparked some of her recent issues with addiction.

After what appeared to be a very public downward spiral, Williams is reclaiming her life and isn’t afraid to let people know. She has moved out of the sober house and into her very own bachelorette pad. She’s been embracing single life and has even said that while she doesn’t yet have a boyfriend, she’s been dating quite a bit, according to CNN.

Williams’ recent Instagram picture showed just how well the single life is treating the television personality. Looking more glamorous and put together than she has in months, she is pictured showing off her figure in a skintight black evening gown with a sheer jacket. She’s wearing dazzling earrings and a giant pair of black sunglasses.

Fellow celebrities and fans alike were quick to comment on Williams picture, telling her how good she looks and praising her for getting back on her feet again.

“D***, girl! Living that single life! #Free,” wrote celebrity blogger Perez Hilton.

“Ugh never been better! Wendy slays all,” wrote another.

While the settlement details of Williams’ divorce are still being worked out, he has since been fired from her show.