Kylie Jenner Shows Off Curvy Backside, Leg Scar In Sexy New Instagram Photo

Kylie Jenner is flaunting her famous frame on social media. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her killer curves on Saturday, and her fans absolutely loved it.

Jenner took to her Instagram account this weekend to share a photo of herself sporting an all-white ensemble, which hugged her famous figure.

In the sexy snapshot, Kylie is seen sporting a tight, plain white T-shirt, and a pair of high-waisted white shorts. The reality star completes her outfit with a pair of white socks and some blue sneakers.

The cosmetic company owner has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a sleek ponytail, which falls past her waist. She also sports a full face of makeup for the snap, which includes a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, and thick lashes.

Jenner adds to glam look by rocking pink blush, shimmering highlighter, and a light pink color on her lips.

Kylie’s curvy backside was on full display in the photograph, as were her long, lean legs, and the scar that she has on her outer thigh.

According to Us Weekly, Jenner doesn’t usually try to hide her leg scar, and back in 2011, she revealed exactly how she got the mark, claiming that she and her sister, Kendall, were playing a game as children when she was injured.

“When I was about 5, my sister and I were playing hide-and-seek and I hid inside this really tall enclosed gate. After a while when my sister didn’t find me I had to climb up on this sharp pole sticking out from the gate. I slipped and the pole went into my leg. I tried pulling away to get the pole out but it just tore through my whole leg. It’s smaller now though because I grew,” Kylie revealed.

Meanwhile, the photo may not be the only time this summer that Kylie Jenner is decked out in all white. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie and her baby daddy, rapper Travis Scott, are allegedly planning a low-key wedding for sometime in the next few months.

Radar Online claims that Jenner and Scott are planning to have a wedding, but it won’t be like the ones her sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian have had in the past.

Sources tell the outlet that Kylie loves the wedding that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had, where they sneaked away with their closest friends and family members and got married in Vegas. Perhaps, the pair will elope in the near future.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner by following her on Instagram.