Aussie Model Elyse Knowles Leaves Almost Nothing To The Imagination In Transparent, Wet Playsuit

Australian bombshell Elyse Knowles, best known for winning the Australian reality TV program The Block, is also popular on social media for her sexy persona. And she makes sure to stay to form by posting various skin-baring photos every week to excite her legions of followers.

Sunday afternoon was no exception, as the model took to her page and sent temperatures instantly soaring by posting an extremely racy picture.

In the snap, Knowles could be seen wearing a transparent, wet playsuit with a plunging neckline that allowed her to provide a generous view of her perky breasts. Aside from that, she wore no undergarments at all, which resulted in her nipples and lady parts getting considerably exposed.

In order to respect Instagram’s policy on nudity, however, Knowles censored her nipples by using photo editing tools. Nonetheless, she left enough for her fans to drool over. In terms of her aesthetics, the model wore a full face of makeup and accessorized with sparkly earrings to amalgamate style with sheer sexiness.

Within a few hours of having been posted, the sultry pic gained significant traction, amassing more than 32,000 likes and 360-plus comments where fans showered the hot reality star with various complimentary comments.

“Wow, you look incredible,” one fan wrote. “Holy crap, girl,” another one commented to praise her sexiness.

Another fan wrote that Elyse is phenomenal, while another requested the model to free the nipple. Other fans, per usual, used words like “gorgeous beyond words”, “extremely hot”, “true goddess,” and “flawless beauty” to describe the model.

Prior to posting the said picture, Elyse made a post to wish a happy birthday to her significant other, Josh Barker, who turned 30. The model posted a set of 10 pictures, including four where the couple could be seen posing together.

The post was liked 46,000-plus times, and fans left 263 comments to wish Barker a happy birthday while also sending their best wishes to the good-looking couple for a lasting relationship.

According to an article by WHO Magazine, Knowles, 26, and Barker have been together for the past six years. Although Elyse is now an established model, she talked about having bigger dreams, like landing a coveted spot in Sports Illustrated and walking for the Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

“[Victoria’s Secret is] still a dream,” she said. “Yes! A pretty hard dream to put on myself, but if you don’t think positively about it, then you won’t find a way to get there, so it’s just working out your path and working out the timing in your life when it’s right.”