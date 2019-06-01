Cindy Crawford’s Daughter Kaia Gerber Skips The Pants, Showcases Slender Legs & Thigh Gap On Instagram

One of the most beautiful women in the world, Kaia Gerber may owe her looks — and professional credibility — to her supermodel mother, Cindy Crawford. However, always one to stand on her own merits and achievements, Kaia Gerber has worked hard to make a name for herself in the beauty and fashion business. Currently boasting an immense following of 4.3 million individual Instagram followers — a count growing by the day — Kaia seems poised to follow in her famous mother’s footsteps, in more ways that one.

In her most recent image shared to the popular photo and video sharing platform, Kaia Gerber hits the runway at the Alexander Wang show in New York City. Joined by Kendall Jenner, per Just Jared Jr., it looks like Kaia wasn’t the only celebrity to step out in style during the star-studded fashion event.

The brunette bombshell had her hair in a dramatic side part, dampened and slicked to the side in loose waves. Her decolletage was on display, as well, strong shoulders and delicate neckline exposed to the elements. Wearing only an Alexander Wang t-shirt dress, Kaia left very little to the imagination as concerned her lower torso. Her long, lean legs and supple thighs were showcased thrusting out of the bottom of the dress, and a prominent thigh gap was also in evidence.

The famous fashionista accessorized her appearance with a natural makeup look, a nude lip, and a serious expression. In terms of footwear, she sported a striking pair of white boots with a pointed toe. Stone and gold backgrounded her in the shot, one which made her look every inch the supermodel — just like her famous mother.

In the caption afforded to this haute couture snapshot, Kaia Gerber gave a direct shoutout to the designer responsible for putting off the show, as well as to a few other notables. Despite the professional tone of her share, her followers were not shy in showing the post some serious love — quickly showering over 23,000 likes and 120-plus comments upon it in a mere matter of minutes.

“You look stunning omfg,” one admirer wrote, capping off their enthusiastic comment with a pair of heart-eyed emoji.

“Wow! Girl. You are getting better and better,” a second supporter remarked, eschewing any emoticons.

Loading...

“It’s a T-shirt and some cloth boots,” a third follower quipped, adding some criticism to the comments section.

Whether she’s striding down the runway or soaking up some sun with a friend, Kaia Gerber always leaves a lasting impression. Her fans and followers always love the slices of life that she shares to social media, and cannot wait to see what she might offer up next.