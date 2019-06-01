Aussie ‘Maxim’ Model Emily Sears Goes Braless, Lifts Shirt To Reveal Breasts In Sizzling Instagram Snapshot

It’s almost a certainty that Emily Sears is one of the world’s most well-regarded models, with the Australian stunner having captured hearts and minds the world over. Currently boasting an Instagram following comprised of nearly 5 million individual users, Emily seems to have enthralled many fans with her alluring looks, provocative poses, and wildly racy snapshots.

In a recent image, one shared to the popular photo and video sharing platform just yesterday, Emily can be seen striking a sizzling pose in the corner of a room. The edge of a framed photographic print intrudes into the scene from the right, and the corner of a desk — and of a bed — are both visible.

The focal point of the snapshot, however, is Emily herself. Lifting a loose-fitting shirt to expose her braless chest, the model exposes a great deal of underboob in the process. Her left hand deftly covers up portions of her right breast, with a hint of her left breast also showing beneath the rust-colored fabric of her lifted shirt. Staring down the photographer with a decidedly breathy expression — her lips parted to emphasize the sensuality of this photo — Emily makes her desires quite clear. Her dark eyes are framed by long, luxurious lashes and expertly sculpted brows. Her makeup application includes some foundation, bronzer, and a striking nude lip.

Emily’s iconic tawny tresses are styled in a slight side part, falling down to frame her pretty face. She accessorized her look with long white fingernails, some silver bangles, and a pair of high-waisted denim jeans.

In the caption attached to the smoking-hot snapshot, Emily Sears gave a shoutout to her promotional partners at Pretty Little Thing, also taking the time to leave a cryptic bit of wisdom, besides. Despite the rather brief and mysterious message attached to her share, however, her fans and followers showed it some serious love — quickly lavishing over 48,000 likes and nearly 600 comments upon it.

“Emilyyy, absolutely gorgeous and also love the honesty and humility,” one fan quipped, adding a sparkling heart emoticon to their comment.

“So hot,” a second supporter remarked, keeping their message brief.

Loading...

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste simply left a trio of blazing fire emoji as her comment, while fellow model and Instagram influencer Lindsey Pelas left a single heart-eyed emoji in response to Emily’s share.

Aside from her modeling career, it appears that Emily has quite an entrepreneurial spirit. As The Inquisitr previously detailed, the feminist stunner will be embarking on a business venture alongside several other women from the fashion and beauty industry — soon launching a vegetarian restaurant called Sugar Taco in Los Angeles.