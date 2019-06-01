Lyna Perez Shows Off Cleavage And Underboob In Skintight Crop Top On Instagram

Lyna Perez, an Instagram model best known for her sizzling bikini body pics, recently showed that she can still be sexy even when she isn’t posing in a swimsuit. In her most recent post on Instagram, Perez wears a skintight silver-gray low cut crop top with cutouts that manage to show off both her cleavage and underboob. It’s clear that the photo was well received by her fans, as the post has over 90,000 likes on Instagram.

In the comments, several fans gave the model high praise for her beauty and the strength of her top.

“Strength of shirt: 10 color: 8 visual factor: 10” one fan wrote. “10 could’ve been an eleven if you were in a bikini,” another fan commented.

The 26-year-old social media sensation recently celebrated a huge milestone in her Instagram career when her fanbase grew to 4 million followers. Perez posted a seductive photo to thank her fans for their support, wearing a black sheer bodysuit. The post currently has over 133,000 likes on Instagram and over 6,000 comments.

Perez had previously said that the photos she posts on her page allow her to portray another side of herself that she doesn’t get to reveal in her regular everyday life. As such, the girl who’s in her Instagram photo is an “alter ego.”

“I don’t really feel like it’s myself…” she said in a video interview with Find Your Talent in 2017. “So it’s just fun to be able to be able to play around with that.”

While these are both more covered up looks for Lyna, she claims to “live in a bikini” in her Instagram bio, and most of the photos on her page reflect that.

“I swear my boobs weren’t harmed in the making of this photo,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post where she’s rocking a tiny white bikini near a pool in a tropical setting.

This photo caused one fan to ask her to clarify exactly what she does for a living.

“Live life,” Lyna responded in the comments.

According to Heightline, Lyna Perez was born in 1992 in Miami, Florida. Before her rise to Instagram fame, she used to model on the side while she had a full-time job. But when she started making progress with her modeling careers, she decided to quit her job to pursue it full-time.

Given the fact that she now has 4 million followers on Instagram, it’s clear that the decision has been paying off.