Farrah Abraham Flaunts Bare Booty In A Red Thong & Corset On Instagram

Farrah Abraham has been sharing some amazing photos from her 28th birthday bash, including some spicy shots of her decked out in a red corset ensemble. Previously, she shared a photo of herself wearing the lingerie, though it was partially obscured by her black and white striped robe shirt. However, a new series of Instagram Stories revealed her outfit underneath, and it turned out not to be just lingerie. The ensemble consisted of a red corset top which appeared to be leather, along with a matching garter belt. Farrah even turned her back to the camera to show off her outfit in its entirety, revealing that she was wearing a pair of thong bottoms. It was so small that she opted to censor her derrière with a heart emoji. Meanwhile, the garter belt also had a strappy accent in the back.
There were three pics in total that showed her without the robe, and Abraham looked like she was having a great night, smiling widely in one shot. She was spotted mid-stride, and also posed on the edge of a booth.
There was also a shot of her working the DJ booth, as she sported a bright blue wig and tie-dye suit. It didn’t look like Farrah wore a bra underneath her suit dress, and she completed her look with neon yellow knee-high boots.
I'm blue da ba dee da ba daa ???? 28 & now a DJ ???? Surreal moment for me @1oakla Time to tour ???? shout out to all the training and hours mixing with @djnyce94 ready to Take NYC ! #legit #legendary #moment #farrahabraham #tour #swipe video by @anthonyscinema Wig by @stylesbyjlo #fruityloops #serato
Yesterday, Abraham took the time to post a throwback which showed her wearing a more conservative outfit. It included a white shirt and blazer with a tux-like vibe, along with glittery black pants and heels.
In other news, Farrah previously opened up about her musical pursuits to Cosmopolitan. It turns out that she’s a Jill of all trades, so to speak, and is currently promoting her DJ services in her Instagram bio. At the time, however, she was pursuing rap.
“To me, rap music is talking about what’s real, what’s affecting people. I love it, I take it seriously and I think it’s ‘bring people together’ music. I started really listening to Drake and Nicki Minaj and people like that. I’m inspired by their honesty. I’m inspired by how hard they work. A lot of people don’t take rap seriously, they don’t see it as hard work. When they think about opera or they think about classics, they think that’s really hard, that takes a lot of work. Well, let me tell you what: So does rap.”