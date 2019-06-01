Farrah Abraham Flaunts Bare Booty In A Red Thong & Corset On Instagram

Farrah Abraham has been sharing some amazing photos from her 28th birthday bash, including some spicy shots of her decked out in a red corset ensemble. Previously, she shared a photo of herself wearing the lingerie, though it was partially obscured by her black and white striped robe shirt. However, a new series of Instagram Stories revealed her outfit underneath, and it turned out not to be just lingerie. The ensemble consisted of a red corset top which appeared to be leather, along with a matching garter belt. Farrah even turned her back to the camera to show off her outfit in its entirety, revealing that she was wearing a pair of thong bottoms. It was so small that she opted to censor her derrière with a heart emoji. Meanwhile, the garter belt also had a strappy accent in the back.

There were three pics in total that showed her without the robe, and Abraham looked like she was having a great night, smiling widely in one shot. She was spotted mid-stride, and also posed on the edge of a booth.

There was also a shot of her working the DJ booth, as she sported a bright blue wig and tie-dye suit. It didn’t look like Farrah wore a bra underneath her suit dress, and she completed her look with neon yellow knee-high boots.

Yesterday, Abraham took the time to post a throwback which showed her wearing a more conservative outfit. It included a white shirt and blazer with a tux-like vibe, along with glittery black pants and heels.

In other news, Farrah previously opened up about her musical pursuits to Cosmopolitan. It turns out that she’s a Jill of all trades, so to speak, and is currently promoting her DJ services in her Instagram bio. At the time, however, she was pursuing rap.

