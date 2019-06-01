Jasmine Tookes Bares Booty In A Thong On Instagram

Jasmine Tookes is keeping things rolling on Instagram with her personal feed, but she’s also been spotted rocking lingerie for Victoria’s Secret. In a new update, the model wore a matching set including a bra and thong bottoms. She stood with her side facing the camera, as she tugged at the thong with her left hand and looked down towards her leg. Her eyes were closed, and she popped her right knee in the air. Tookes was spotted with her lips slightly parted for the shot, and with her derrière left exposed due to the cut of her underwear. The photo has received over 43,000 likes in the first 20 minutes after it was posted.

Additionally, Tookes shared her own set of photos and videos, with her newest update showing her amazing yellow dress. The clip showed her entire outfit, including a zoomed-in shot of her hair and eye-catching earrings. Tookes was also spotted from afar, revealing that her yellow dress was floor length. It had large ruffle accents across her shoulder and midriff, along with a very high slit on the left side. She completed the look with white heels and kept up the polished vibe with a slicked-back low bun. The video has been watched over 160,000 times since it was posted three days ago.

But that’s not all, as Jasmine kept things a bit more casual for a promotional Instagram post for sleeping vitamins. The model was photographed sitting up in bed, wearing a pair of white-and-dark-blue striped pajamas. It was buttoned up all the way, as Jasmine appeared to be mid-stretch and kept her eyes closed while smiling widely.

In other news, Jasmine shared her fitness secrets with Harper’s Bazaar. Considering how fabulous she looks, her advice arguably has merit.

“I switch it up. I’ll do one day with legs and abs, lower body. The next day I will do an upper body day. And then one day I always dedicate to my butt. A whole butt day for like an hour. And then I’ll take a break on one day. And then the next day I do a full body. Then I am off the rest of the days.”

“I definitely like to have something in my stomach before I otherwise I’ll get nauseous and have no energy at all. I’ll have a protein shake or, I normally workout in the morning…” she added, describing that her post-workout meals typically include protein.