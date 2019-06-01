WWE’s Alexa Bliss Shows Off Full, Perfect Derriere In Tiny Two-Piece Bikini

Broadly considered to be one of the most notable female faces of the current WWE product, Alexa Bliss has managed to win many fans over via her in-ring performances as well as by being so powerful on the mic. Despite her huge success in the world of professional wrestling, Alexa — real name Lexi Kaufman — has also managed to wrangle some serious social media influence as well, currently boasting over 3.8 million Instagram followers.

While most of her shares focus on her job or her home life, one recent post saw Alexa strip down to a two-piece beach bikini for some fun in the sun. In this particular image, the blonde bombshell is captured from behind as she spreads her arms wide — apparently accepting her place in a sun-drenched, idyllic setting.

Alexa’s pert posterior is showcased in the snapshot, clad only in a skimpy pair of jet black bikini bottoms. The bright sunlight draws all of the curves and contours of the pro wrestler’s physique in high detail, with shadows falling over her form artfully. Her toned thighs, lean legs, shapely hips, and strong shoulders are also accentuated by the pose. Beautiful blue water stretches out to meet the skyline at the horizon, and several other people can be seen frolicking in the ocean waves.

In the brief but inspirational caption attached to the sunny snapshot, Alexa Bliss told her fans to enjoy what life has to offer, adding a few emoji in for good measure. Despite the brevity of her caption, her fans seemed to adore the image, lavishing over 280,000 likes and 2,300-plus comments upon it in relatively short order.

“Yasssssssss and live your best life while embracing it,” fellow WWE superstar Lana wrote, punctuating her enthusiastic missive with a number of positive emoticons.

“Dirty comments incoming, watch out!” a second supporter remarked, seeing the potential for amorous admirers to get a little too excited over Alexa’s scanty ensemble.

“Looking hot af Alexa,” a third fan quipped, adding a quartet of heart-eyed emoji to their comment for further emphasis.

Alexa Bliss has been making headlines most recently for her comments on the state of professional wrestling in Saudi Arabia. According to Wrestling Inc., Alexa was one of the first female wrestlers to perform in the country, having squared off against Sasha Banks there in 2017. Now, she wants to wrestle there again — despite the nation refusing to allow women to compete in this fashion in public.