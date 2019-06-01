‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of June 3: Kyle Pops The Question

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of June 3 brings a big secret for Victor. Plus, Billy and Victoria commit to each other, and Kyle pops the question to Lola.

Victor (Eric Braeden) grills Adam (Mark Grossman), according to SheKnows Soaps. Victor has a suggestion for Adam — he thinks Adam should leave Christian with Nick (Joshua Morrow). However, Adam reminds Victor that Christian is his son, and Victor doesn’t give up on his sons. Adam isn’t convinced that he should compromise with Nick.

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) has a message from Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). She’s stunned to hear that Adam is alive, but Chelsea is remarried, and her new husband adopted Connor. Chelsea isn’t interested in uprooting Connor.

Nick isn’t about to leave things with Adam up to chance, so he plans his next move. While it seems like Victor may be on Nick’s side, for now, he is going to take steps to protect Christian. Later, Nick searches for evidence.

Elsewhere, Traci (Beth Maitland) gets into character as she writes more of her novel based on herself, Lily (Christel Khalil), and Cane (Daniel Goddard).

Summer (Hunter King) puts her guard down with Theo (Tyler Johnson). She invites him to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy’s (Jason Thompson) commitment ceremony, which annoys Kyle (Micheal Mealor).

Billy and Victoria hold their re-commitment ceremony, and according to The Inquisitr, unexpected guests crash and steal their thunder.

After his irritation with Summer, Kyle pops the question to Lola (Sasha Calle), and it seems like she’s ready to say yes to a lifetime of love with Kyle, despite his lackluster handyman skills.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) runs into danger when she and Adam get into a fender bender. Phyllis is a bit tipsy, so Adam takes her home, and they discuss getting revenge and setting Genoa City on fire. Adam asks Phyllis to be the match, and given her current state, she will probably say yes. Later in the week, Phyllis is cornered.

Victor works to cover his trail, but Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is suspicious about what’s going on with her husband. Of course, Victor seems committed to keeping his latest secret.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) learns a secret about Adam, and it ends up giving him the upper hand with Sharon (Sharon Case). Adam obviously loves Chelsea, but he recently realized he still loves Sharon too, which could pose a threat to Rey and Sharon’s new relationship.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) tackles a new challenge — she’s considering a job change, and this could be what she does next.

As former rivalry reignites, and Genoa City will never be the same.