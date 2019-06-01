Khloe Kardashian Went To Prom With Her Superfan, Narbeh

Khloe Kardashian was the queen of the prom when she showed up to the Hoover High School senior dance this weekend.

According to TMZ, Khloe Kardashian may be a busy single mother, but she found time to make prom extra special for her longtime superfan, Narbeh.

The teen runs a popular Kardashian-themed Instagram account, which boasts over 237,000 followers. On the account, Narbeh posts photos and news about the famous family, and he’s been tight with Khloe for years.

Khloe has been following the account, and even messaging Narbeh. The pair have met a couple of times, and he’s also met her older sister, Kim Kardashian.

This weekend, Khloe made Narbeh’s dreams come true when she accompanied him as his date to his high school prom, which was sure to draw a ton of attention from his classmates.

She wore a black, long-sleeved dress to the event, and had her long, blonde hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail that was styled in straight strands.

Kardashian donned a full face of makeup to the prom, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a bronzed glow, and red lips.

She is seen snuggling up to Narbeh in a series of prom photos that he posted to his Instagram account. Kardashian hugs and kisses her superfan on the cheek, as he looks delighted to have her on his arm while sporting a classic black tuxedo.

While Khloe may have accompanied Narbeh to his senior prom, it looks like she hasn’t truly broken her vow not to date for a while, following her split with Tristan Thompson back in February.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, are both single, and the pair are not going to rush into dating following ending serious relationships in the past year.

“Both of the sisters have been working non-stop, and really needed the getaway to clear their heads. Both Kourtney and Khloe are single at the same time, which hasn’t happened in a while. The sisters are really enjoying being single, and aren’t rushing into dating right now. [They] know they’ll get back to the world of dating when they are ready,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

Instead, Khloe and Kourtney are said to be working on getting their bodies, minds, and souls in the best possible shape before they start dating anyone new.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian by following the reality star on Instagram.