Mexico’s ‘Hottest Weather Girl Ever’ Yanet Garcia Flaunts World-Famous Decolletage In New Movie Trailer

While Yanet Garcia may have been dubbed the “hottest weather girl ever” by TMZ, via YouTube, the social media sensation is now about to take the silver screen by storm. In a recent movie trailer uploaded to her Instagram feed, Yanet flaunts every bit of her world-famous figure for the camera, clearly hoping to captivate her audience — and increase box office figures in the process.

With second billing in the trailer, it’s clear that Yanet’s relatively high profile has translated to continued professional success. Within the confines of the lengthy clip for Bellezonismo, the Mexican model and weather presenter appears in a variety of different outfits. First seen in a curve-hugging golden bodysuit, Yanet makes quite the visual impression. She also takes the time to don angel wings in a truly heavenly ensemble which leaves little to the imagination, exposing her flat stomach and shapely waistline — and the model also stuns in a barely-there black bra, one which showcases her ample cleavage and flawless decolletage.

The comedic thrust of the film can’t seem to stifle Yanet’s inner charm and feisty personality. Her personality bubbles to the surface in each portion of the trailer in which she appears. Her signature tawny tresses are styled to perfection, frequently falling down to frame her gorgeous face.

In the brief and largely promotional caption afforded to the video clip, Yanet mentioned that the film would be exclusive to theaters, and would be released on June 12. Despite her brevity and professional tone, her fans flooded her post with love, awarding the share over 1.2 million views and innumerable comments.

“I think I need to learn spanish,” one fan quipped, drawing a bevy of amused replies from fellow followers.

“Woooow,” a second supporter wrote, capping off their comment with a trio of heart-eyed emoji and a lone flame emoji.

“Only would watch because you are in it,” a third admirer remarked, their brief message trailed by a long line of romantic emoticons.

The foray into the world of film will be Yanet’s second, according to IMDb. Having previously appeared in Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, it seems like the Mexican bombshell has a penchant for comedy films — or at least movies with a bit of a cheesy bent.

One thing is certain, however. No matter whether she’s appearing in a television studio, on Instagram, or on the big screen — Yanet Garcia’s fans and followers absolutely adore her, and simply can’t wait to see how her latest venture fares.