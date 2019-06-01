Aubrey O’Day Goes Topless & Leaves Little To The Imagination On Instagram

Aubrey O’Day has been busy sharing amazing photos with her Instagram fans, which included a couple of topless photos that she posted four days ago. In the shots, Aubrey was spotted wearing a glittery wig, along with white bikini bottoms and a pair of sneakers. In the first photo, she crouched on the ground and censored herself with her left hand. In the second Instagram update, she left one side of her chest exposed and barely censored it with a word. She threw up her left hand and stuck her tongue out too.

A couple of days ago, she switched gears with a revealing swimsuit pic. Aubrey wore an outlandishly large pair of sunglasses that covered half of her face, along with a one-piece swimsuit. The swimsuit had an open front, which left her cleavage exposed. She posed close to the ground against a white wall and wore her hair down with small waves. She accessorized with chunky rings and a necklace and looked straight at the camera.

And that’s not all — O’Day also sported a cute bikini that was just enough to cover her curves. The top had a white frilly accent, along with bottoms that had the same accents on the hip. She wore a black hat with a wide brim, along with bracelets and a couple of silver necklaces. The Instagram update received over 22,000 likes.

Swimwear seems to be the theme this week, as Aubrey also shared another shot of herself crouching by the ground in a thong-cut swimsuit. The one-piece had frill accents along the shoulder and down the back and posed sitting down in order to accentuate her curves. Since the photo was posted 17 hours ago, it’s been liked over 4,000 times.

Aubrey dealt with a very public relationship problem with her ex, thanks to her time on Marriage Bootcamp Celebrity Edition. She opened up to The Hollywood Life about her relationship issues.

“You’ll have to watch it, but this time in the house didn’t go like the last time. The last time, I felt like my partner and I, we were able to connect, and to find joy, and strength in each other. I was hoping to be able to do the same with Pauly, and you’ll have to watch and see if that happens.”

“Have you ever seen me on the ground crying and begging you to let me back in the home? To love me? No one has ever tortured me like my mom did except for you,” she was heard saying in a season opener.