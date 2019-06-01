Fitness Model Ana Cheri Shows Off Toned Abs In Flirty Pink Crop Top On Instagram

Fitness Model Ana Cheri flaunted her toned physique when she posted a photo of herself wearing a flirty pink outfit on Instagram. Even though the crop top and skirt are a little bit more modest than what Cheri’s fans are accustomed to, she still manages to show off her toned abs in the photo. She accessorized the look with dainty necklaces, which adds to the soft sensuality of the image.

As of writing the photo has over 120,000 likes on Instagram and over 1,000 comments, most of which are effusive praise for Cheri’s looks.

“Wow you are absolutely gorgeous,” one follower commented, while another wrote, “You would look good in a potato sack.”

This isn’t the first time that Cheri has posted a more “covered-up” outfit on her Instagram page. In a photo posted on her birthday earlier this month, she wore a white button-down shirt with a deep red maxi skirt. The look still had a smidge of sex appeal as the skirt has a slit which reveals her shapely legs, while the shirt’s low neckline gives the viewer a glimpse of a bra underneath.

“This year I had a great birthday. I spent it with friends and family and my online community made me feel very special,” she wrote in the caption of the photo. “Thank you all for so much love!”

In early April she also posted a photo where she’s wearing a long sleeved mini-dress from Fashion Nova. The outfit still emphasizes her hourglass shape though thanks to some corset detailing at the midsection.

All of these photos indicate that Cheri understands that she can get attention on social media even when she’s not wearing a bikini or lingerie. They’re also a reminder that there’s more to her than modeling on Instagram. She’s also a fitness entrepreneur and owns a gym in California called Be More Athletics. She also has an athleisure clothing line called CheriWomen and a men’s fitness clothing line called The Origin Collection. All of these projects are under her overarching CheriFit brand.

In an interview with Playboy from a couple of years ago, she talked about the happiness she gets from helping people achieve their goals.

“It’s hugely satisfying when I see people accomplish their journeys, fitness or otherwise,” she said. “When I know others are happy, it’s a kind of gratification unlike any other. That’s why I do what I do. I want a career where I can make people’s lives better.”