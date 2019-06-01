Rihanna Sizzles In Lace Lingerie & Thigh-High Stockings In Racy Instagram Photo

RiRi announced the launch of her new Savage X Fenty lingerie collection by flaunting her insane body in a neon green two-piece.

Rihanna set Instagram on fire with her latest photo share. On Saturday, the nine-time Grammy winner and actress showed off her killer curves in a sizzling lingerie photo, sending pulses racing and hearts aflutter among her legions of fans.

Fresh from the wildly successful launch of her brand’s first clothing collection – the luxury “Release 5-19” line, which debuted last week under the Fenty umbrella – the savvy businesswoman is not done making bold fashion statements. With the hotly anticipated Fenty fashion pieces now out on the shelves, Rihanna is upping the ante with her Savage X Fenty lingerie line.

The fashion guru has just dropped a new lingerie collection, which is available for purchase on the Savage X Fenty website starting today. The new underwear line is comprised of an eye-popping array of sexy two-pieces, bodysuits, babydolls, and bustiers, designed for all shapes and sizes.

Seeing as how she’s her own best method of advertising, Rhianna broke the news on Instagram by modeling one of the more daring designs of her new lingerie collection, a lace two-piece in a head-turning neon green color. Earlier today, the gorgeous artist and fashion guru showed off the sweltering ensemble in a torrid snap, turning up the heat on Instagram and earning some viral attention in the process.

The chartreuse ensemble was made up of a dangerously low-cut bralette and a Brazilian thong – both pieces crafted out of gauzy lace, which featured a scalloped design. To make the lingerie set really stand out, and add even more spice to the photo, Rihanna paired the two-piece with matching thigh-high stockings.

Just like the lacy ensemble, her stockings also boasted the same scalloped lace, which adorned the thigh-skimming band of the eye-catching garment. She topped off her smoldering look with a pair of stiletto-heeled pumps, ones sporting the same bright neon color as the rest of her sexy get-up.

Rihanna unabashedly flaunted her incredible figure in the head-turning snap – one that was posted both on the BadGirlRiRi and the Savage X Fenty Instagram page. The “Diamonds” songstress sizzled in the lacy two-piece, putting her insane body on full display in the racy shot.

Posing in a burnt amber décor – one that beautifully complemented the bold palette of her steamy outfit – RiRi channeled her inner supermodel as she provocatively sat down on the floor to show off the new lingerie set. Leaning on her right hand, the 31-year-old stunner arched her back to push her buxom curves into focus, putting her generous décolletage front and center. As she looked into the distance with an intense gaze, Rihanna bent one of her legs under the other and rested her hand on her shapely thigh. Her posture beautifully showcased her hourglass figure, drawing all of the attention to her deep cleavage and chiseled hip.

The risqué snap drove her 71.5 million Instagram followers into a frenzy, garnering close to 450,000 likes in less than 20 minutes of having been posted. The photo ended up amassing more than 1.5 million likes and over 11,000 comments within a couple of hours.

“Sexy and stunning I think am in love with Rhi Rhi [sic],” penned one of her fans, ending their message with a sparkling-heart emoji.

“Slay gurrlll [sic],” quipped another.

“Oh my god!,” wrote a third person, adding a trio of heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

“We are not worthy!,” read a fourth comment, trailed by a couple of flattering emoji.