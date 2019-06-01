Natalie Roser Flaunts Bare Booty In Thong Bikini While Walking In The Ocean

Natalie Roser looks like she’s enjoying herself in Turks and Caicos, as she shared a brand new Instagram post today. The photo was taken as Natalie waded deep into the clear blue ocean waters. The water was almost light turquoise, and the model looked fabulous in a black snakeskin print bikini with thong-cut bottoms. Roser posed first with her back angled diagonally to the camera, then again while facing her back to the camera. Because the ocean waters reached her upper thighs, only part of her curves was exposed. The model gave a couple of sultry looks and wore her hair down. The photo also showed her wearing a puka shell necklace.

In addition, Natalie shared her cover photo from Women’s Health Mexico — which fans in the country can now grab off the newsstands — and for good reason. It turns out that she was featured on the front cover, looking fit as ever in a pink sports bra and a pair of black brief workout shorts. Her toned abs were on full display as she smiled widely and placed her hands on her hips. Her hair was done in cornrows and pulled back, as her makeup was kept simple with mascara and light pink lipstick. The update received over 9,000 likes since it was posted yesterday.

Prior to that, Natalie shared another smiley photo with her fans, this time again from Turks and Caicos. She sat on white steps wearing a lavender outfit, consisting of a sports bra and spandex shorts. She struck a yoga pose with her arms and looked very happy. Behind her, you could see palm trees and a blue sky. This Instagram update attracted over 11,000 likes.

In other news, Natalie opened up to The Journalist about some of her entrepreneurial pursuits, including her fashion line, Roser the Label.

“Roser the Label was a project that started based on an idea I had to fill a gap that I saw in the young fashion market. I wanted to provide taller girls with the option to wear rompers that are such a growing fashion trend. So I decided to create a range that offered extra sizing options for longer torso shapes.”

“I like working with colors and pushing the boundaries with shapes a bit,” she added, describing her inspiration.

Roser also talked about what she likes about Los Angeles, as she moved there from Australia.

“I love all the new health experiences and innovative workout ideas that LA offers! There’s so many new things to try here to stay fit and healthy,” she said.