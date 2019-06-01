‘Attack On Titan’ Season 3 Part 2, Episode 6 Preview: Beast And Cart Titans Return To Shiganshina District

The latest episode of Attack on Titan featured the conclusion of the battle between the Survey Corps and the Titans inside and outside the wall of Shiganshina District. Erwin Smith And Levi Ackerman led the mission outside the wall to take down the Beast Titan, while Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman, Armin Arlert, Jean Kirstein, Sasha Blaus, Connie Springer, and Hange Zoe were tasked to defeat the Armored Titan and the Colossal Titan inside the wall.

The Survey Corps claimed victory by beating the Beast Titan, Armored Titan, and the Colossal Titan. All the three powerful Titans have all returned to their human form, but the Beast Titan managed to escape with the help of the Cart Titan. Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Episode 5 showed the Beast Titan and the Cart Titan running away while Levi was busy fighting the ordinary Titans left outside the wall of the Shiganshina District.

The preview for Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Episode 6 featured the aftermath of the intense battle between the Survey Corps and the Titans at the Shiganshina District. Despite suffering a massive defeat, it seems like the Beast Titan and the Cart Titan are yet to give up on their mission to bring the “Coordinate” (Eren) back to their homeland.

“Eren and his allies emerge victorious after a difficult battle. But having lost more than they won, those remaining are left paralyzed by despair.”

As shown on the preview, the Beast Titan and the Cart Titan will be going inside the wall of the Shiganshina District. While having a heated conversation with the enemies, Eren is holding the unconscious Bertolt Hoover, threatening to kill him using his blade. The following scenes hinted that the Beast Titan and the Cart Titan failed to kidnap Eren.

The Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Episode 6 preview showed Eren and Mikasa reuniting with Levi. After killing all the ordinary Titans, Levi returned inside the wall of the Shiganshina District together with one of the new recruits carrying a heavily-wounded soldier, which is highly likely to be Erwin. Eren and Levi seemed to be having an argument regarding who will be using the Titan injection.

The main reason why Levi brought Erwin inside of Shiganshina District is to save him using the Titan injection. Levi wants to help Erwin fulfill his dream of discovering the secrets under the Yeagers’ basement. However, there’s another dying soldier who is very close to Eren and Mikasa that can be saved by the Titan injection, and that’s Armin. Knowing their importance to the Survey Corps, Eren, Mikasa, and Levi will have to make a tough decision on whether Erwin or Armin will be turned into a Titan and eat Bertolt.