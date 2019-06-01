Kate Beckinsale Flaunts Insane Body & Legs For Days In Double Instagram Update

The gorgeous actress showed off her incredible figure in a tiny crop top and clinging leggings on Instagram.

Kate Beckinsale turned up the heat on social media with her latest posts. On Saturday, The Widow star treated fans to a double Instagram update, showing off her jaw-dropping figure in a pair of sizzling snaps.

Known for her witty sense of humor, bubbly personality, and passion for fitness, the gorgeous actress managed to combine all three aspects in an impromptu photo shoot that also featured her pal, Jonathan Voluck.

The photos appeared to have been taken inside a nightclub, suggesting that the two friends enjoyed a very rambunctious evening together. Partying hard in the swanky-looking establishment, Kate and Jonathan stopped to pose for the hilarious snapshots, goofing around for the camera in their famously flamboyant style.

Needless to say, her vast base of admirers was delighted to see the two of them together. The pics garnered more than 40,000 likes each, in addition to 500 and 400 comments. Kate’s fans left a flurry of flattering messages under the two posts, as her 3 million Instagram followers couldn’t stop gushing over her beauty and smoldering physique – and for good reason.

The 45-year-old stunner put her insane body on full display in the steamy shots. Clad in a barely-there black crop top and matching leggings, the English beauty showcased her killer curves in the sexy attire.

Kate paired up her outfit with stiletto-heel black suede ankle boots and pulled back her caramel-colored tresses into a stylish ponytail. Baring her midriff to expose her taut waistline, the Van Helsing star flashed her washboard abs in the skin-baring snaps, to the delight of her legions of fans.

In the first photo shared to Instagram earlier today, Kate struck a very provocative pose, lounging in Johnathan’s arms as the two traded their comfy seats for the wooden deck behind their velvet-cushioned sofa. Lying on her back with her torso on Johnathan’s knees, Kate kicked up her feet, proudly flaunting her perky derriere and chiseled thighs. At the same time, the Underworld alum arched her back in a seductive display, drawing all of the attention toward her busty curves.

Her skimpy crop top ended just below her chest, putting her buxom assets front and center. Meanwhile, her contrast band leggings highlighted her tiny waist, clinging to every curve in sight and beautifully showcasing her endless pins.

The second photo saw Kate snuggle up to Jonathan for yet another intimate pose. The fabulous actress showed quite a bit of cleavage in the torrid snap, while also putting on a very leggy display. As the two cozied up to one another to pose for the camera, Kate stretched her left leg across the frame, resting it on a nearby sofa. Meanwhile, Jonathan wrapped his legs around her right knee, resting his hand on her thigh.

As expected, Kate’s fans went crazy over the eye-catching pics, which also came with a hilarious caption. Her Instagram followers immediately took to the comments section to pile on the praises for her smoking-hot look, labeling Kate as a “hot babe” and a “goddess.”

“The leg‼️ you are real vamp Selene,” wrote one person, referencing Kate’s iconic role in the Underworld series.

“The look on his face is what kills me. Just a regular day for him. Mate I’ll trade places with you in a heartbeat,” quipped another.

The sentiment was echoed by a few other similar messages that read, “Lucky lucky man,” “Lucky guy [heart emoji]”, and “Lucky bas%$rd!”