Ashley Graham Rocks Turquoise Bikini On The Cover Of ‘Harper’s Bazaar’

Ashley Graham is the embodiment of joy and summer fun in her latest photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar. The stunning supermodel graces the cover of the prestigious magazine’s July issue – and she couldn’t wait to share the news with her legions of social media fans.

On Friday, the gorgeous Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model took to her Instagram page to post a snapshot of the Harper’s Bazaar cover and earned some viral attention in the process.

In the photo in question, Ashley flaunts her voluptuous curves in an eye-catching turquoise bikini by Eres. Posing on a sandy beach with the ocean at her back, the bubbly plus-size model gives a beaming smile to the camera as she winks at the photographer in a playful manner. The glorious shot – one made possible by the skill and artistry of world-renowned photographer Pamela Hanson, famous for her exquisite fashion and lifestyle photography – truly captures Ashley’s vivacious energy, sending summer vibes all around.

Aside from her playful nature and joie de vivre, Ashley also put her spectacular figure on display in the magnificent cover photo. In classic Ashley Graham style, the 31-year-old stunner unabashedly flaunted her bountiful curves in the sun-kissed snap – making excellent use of her disarming charm and incredible sex appeal to turn the fun beachside photo shoot into a steamy one.

Ashley looked absolutely radiant in the sun-drenched snap. Photographed against the backdrop of the frothy waves, the ravishing model showcased her curvaceous frame with contagious confidence, making yet another powerful statement for body positivity.

Channeling her inner seductress, Ashley struck a playful yet provocative pose, winning hearts over with her candor and sending pulses racing with her alluring charisma. Placing her palms firmly on the soft sand, the dazzling Addition Elle lingerie model leaned on her hands and arched her back, kicking up her feet as she gave the camera a very entrapping come-hither look.

Ashley put all of her best assets on display in the turquoise two-piece. The buxom supermodel showed off a generous amount of cleavage in the low-cut bikini top, proudly showing off her ample décolletage. At the same time, the high-waisted bikini bottoms drew all of the attention toward her curvy derriere, while also accentuating her tiny waist and offering a good glimpse of her shapely thighs.

This is not the first time that Ashley has rocked a turquoise bikini on Instagram this week. On Tuesday, the talented bikini designer modeled another head-turning two-piece for her fans, one that she created herself for Swimsuits For All.

Needless to say, her latest snap received a lot of attention from her 8.4 million Instagram followers. The new bikini photo garnered close to 140,000 likes in addition to more than 730 comments.

“QUEEEEEEEEEN,” wrote one very enthused fan.

“This is such a stunner!!!!,” penned another, adding a trio of double-heart emoji to their comment for emphasis.

“Love how happy you look,” read a third message, trailed by two sparkling-heart emoji.

“LOVE! Power to the curves!,” said a fourth Instagram user, inserting three heart emoji into their post.

One particularly ardent fan had this to say.