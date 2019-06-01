‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chloe & Rex To Have A Steamy Hookup

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that a brand new couple could form in the very near future.

According to Soap Dirt, Days of Our Lives fans may soon see Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) and Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) engage in a steamy hookup.

As viewers already know, Chloe was previously dating Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash). The duo was taking things slowly but had big plans to be a family with Chloe’s kids. However, following the death of her adoptive daughter, Holly Jonas, Chloe caught Stefan in bed with Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus).

Gabi has been seducing Stefan in hopes of breaking up his relationship with Chloe and having him all to herself. She has big plans to marry Stefan and gain his power and wealth for her own. Upon seeing the shocking betrayal, Chloe ended her relationship with Stefan, leaving him high and dry at the DiMera mansion.

Meanwhile, Rex Brady is currently engaged to Maggie’s daughter, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey). The two have had a very long and rocky road since coming to Salem. They called off their first engagement after it was revealed that Rex and slept with his former girlfriend, Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath), and fathered her daughter.

Rex left town to bond with his daughter and help Mimi settle into her new home. However, Sarah wanted nothing to do with him when he returned.

Finally, after weeks of begging, Sarah took Rex back, despite having feelings for his brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). However, during the couple’s breakup, Sarah had a quick fling with Xander Cook (Paul Telfer), who seems to still be after the doctor despite her relationship with Rex.

Days of Our Lives fans know that Rex is a cheater, and when it’s revealed that Chloe is single following her split with Stefan, she and Rex may get steamy with a hot hookup session.

Soap Dirt reveals that the pair used to run in the same circle back when they were in high school. However, they only recently reconnected with Rex arrived back in Salem with Sarah and took a job at the hospital.

In addition, it seems that both Nadia Bjorlin and Kyle Lowder have been written off the soap opera, and fans can expect to see their characters leave Salem in the near future. Perhaps they’ll leave together if the spoilers about a hookup are true.

Fans can catch all of the Days of Our Lives drama by tuning in to the soap weekday afternoons on NBC.