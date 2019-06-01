Sofia Richie Flaunts Her Rock Hard Abs In Tiny Crop Top

Sofia Richie stunned while out and about in Beverly Hills on Friday. The model showed off her hard body in a skimpy outfit that was sure to leave everyone craning their neck to check out.

According to The Daily Mail, Sofia Richie flaunted her insane abs as she stepped out this weekend. The model, who is also the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, was photographed by paparazzi as she ran errands, and looked sexy in the process.

Richie was snapped wearing a tiny, gray crop top. The shirt showed off Sofia’s shockingly toned abs and flat tummy. She paired the top with some black Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang track pants, and completed the look with matching BBall Soccer sneakers that cost $250.

The model accessorized with a black leather Chanel purse slung over her shoulder, a light pink color on her fingernails, and a pair of oversized, dark sunglasses to shield her eyes from the California sun.

Sofia also sported a natural makeup look, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow all over her body, shimmering highlighter, pink blush, and a nude color on her lips.

Richie’s long, blond hair was parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that blew behind her back as she walked the streets of L.A.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie recently put together a big birthday bash for her boyfriend, Scott Disick.

Loading...

The model invited all of Scott’s friends and family members, including his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, to celebrate his 36th year of life, but the best gift was said to be Sofia and Kourtney’s newly found friendship.

“Having Sofia and Kourtney together celebrating him and getting along was the best gift Scott could have asked for. He’s so happy that there’s no drama between Sofia and Kourtney. He has put in a lot of effort to get everyone to this good place, and now it’s to the point where everyone is on board and it just feels natural to everyone,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“It was definitely a bit awkward when [Sofia and Scott] first started dating, but Sofia and Kourtney have come such a long way, and any feelings of being uncomfortable around each other with Scott have completely dissipated,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s sexy modeling photos, as well as her relationship with Scott Disick, by following her on Instagram.