Halsey Wears Nothing But A Towel In Sexy New Video

Halsey is flaunting her famous figure on social media, and her fans can’t get enough of her sexy new video.

On Friday, Halsey took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself wearing nothing but a white towel. The singer serves up some sultry looks in the video clip, which shows her sitting in front of a vanity mirror following a shower.

In the video, music is heard playing in the background, as Halsey sits without any makeup on and zooms in and out on her face.

The singer’s short, dark hair is still wet from the shower, and styled in a messy look, with her bangs falling down over her forehead.

Halsey sports a fresh face and nude lips in the clip, which also puts her multiple tattoos on full display. Skin and makeup products can be seen sitting on the table in front of her, as she delights her fans with her sultry snap.

Earlier in the day, the singer had posted photos from her recent vacation, calling it “somewhere quiet.” She showed off a gorgeous ocean scene, animals, and her boyfriend, Yungblud.

She had also showed a photo of her bruised and broken toe, which she said she got while trying to save the life of a butterfly that was already dead in the jungle.

“I was trying to save a hurt butterfly in the jungle. I broke my toe. Turns out the butterfly was already dead. I have alien feet I know. I sacrificed having nice feet when I committed to a life of dancing on stages and saving dead butterflies. this hurts. 3 radio shows in California this week. Catch me hobbling around,” the singer wrote in the caption of her a photo showing both her broken toe and the dead insect.

As many fans know, Halsey recently released a new song, “Nightmare,” which she calls a girl power anthem.

The singer recently sat down with Ryan Seacrest and revealed that her latest single is “angry,” and that she doesn’t care. Halsey says that her anger is “vindicated,” and that it is a very important emotion that she is feeling at the moment.

In addition, Halsey says that she’s currently hard at work on her third album, and that she wants fans to know that she is more than just someone who sings the ballads about relationships that they hear on the radio.

Fans can see more of Halsey by following the singer on Instagram.