‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Chad & Abby Return To Salem

Days of Our Lives fans will soon be seeing Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and his wife, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi), back in Salem.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Days of Our Lives viewers will get some time with Chad and Abby this fall when the fan favorite super couple heads back home for a visit with all of the friends and family members they left behind in Salem when they took off shortly after getting remarried.

Viewers last saw Chad and Abby on February 21, but they will be back in town this fall. Sadly, the report reveals that their homecoming won’t last long.

The couple will return to Salem, but it will be for a short visit and not for a permanent stay, despite fans voicing their opinions about wanting the dynamic duo back on the canvas for the long haul.

The couple’s return will come after other former characters head back to Salem for a short stint. The outlet confirms that fans will be seeing Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) back in Salem this summer, as well as her sister, Carrie Brady (Christie Clark), and their cousin, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer).

The trio will head home in June to say a final goodbye to their grandmother, Caroline Brady (Peggy McCay).

Our deepest sympathy to the friends and family of Peggy McCay, our dear Caroline Brady for more than three decades. https://t.co/QVwV5Roth3 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) October 10, 2018

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Days of Our Lives will honor McCay and her on-screen alter-ego, Caroline, eight months after the actress’ death.

Since the soap opera is filmed six months in advance, and the show needed time to secure the big returns, the funeral of Caroline Brady will not air until sometime in June.

Peggy first started on the show back in 1983. She quickly became a staple as the matriarch of the Brady family and mother to Bo, Roman, Kim, and Kayla.

McCay was last seen on DOOL three years ago when she revealed that she would be moving to California to live with her daughter, Kimberly, and her family.

Before the character left, Caroline had been experiencing psychic visions, which foretold the future.

Fans can expect to see familiar faces, flashbacks, and plenty of family moments with the Brady family, as well as everyone whom Caroline’s life touched, as they gather to say their final farewell to the character, and to the actress who portrayed her for decades.

Fans can see more of the big Days of Our Lives returns by tuning in to the soap weekday afternoons on NBC.