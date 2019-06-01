Wendy Williams Warns Khloe Kardashian To Stay Away From Lamar Odom

Wendy Williams does not want to see Khloe Kardashian get back together with her former husband, Lamar Odom.

According to Hollywood Life, the talk show host revealed that once she began reading Lamar’s new memoir, Darkness to Light, that she couldn’t put it down.

Williams also revealed that Khloe should not get back into a romantic relationship with the former NBA player, as she was more of his caretaker than his wife during their relationship.

Williams’ advice to Kardashian is to officially move on and leave Odom in her past, adding that she feels bad for the former basketball star, who has fallen on some hard times in his life.

“I don’t feel mad at Lamar. I feel sorry for him. His mother passed away when he was 12 and that was a big change in his life. He had a child who passed away and he said that’s when his life with the drugs started,” Wendy stated.

“I don’t even look at him as a low down dirty dog for all of the things he’s done to Khloe and the lies and things… If Lamar was here I couldn’t sit back and judge him because I feel bad for him. I’m scared for him,” Williams added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lamar Odom has been doing a lot of talking about Khloe Kardashian during his recent book tour.

Odom has revealed details about his marriage to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in his book, as well as in recent interviews.

Lamar has told stories about Khloe beating up strippers she found in his hotel room, and about how he threatened to kill her during a drug-induced rage.

Loading...

Odom also claims that Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson, couldn’t handle the level of fame that comes with being a member of the famous family.

However, the most shocking claims that Lamar has made over the past few weeks is that he wants Khloe back. Odom has hinted about hoping for a reconciliation between he and his ex-wife.

Earlier this week, during an interview with Jenny McCarthy on her SiriusXM radio show, Lamar flat out stated that he wakes up every single day hoping for a second chance with the reality star. He also revealed that someone would have to ask Khloe if there would ever be a chance the pair may get back together.

Fans can read more about Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian’s marriage in Odom’s memoir, Darkness to Light, which is available for purchase now.