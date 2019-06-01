Meredith Mickelson’s Casual Weekend Pic Becomes A Hit Among Her 1.8 Million Fans

American model Meredith Mickelson, who is popular among fans for her Instagram snaps, as well as for being featured on the cover of Vogue magazine twice, shared a new weekend pic with her fans which became an instant hit.

In the snap, which was quite casual in nature, Meredith could be seen sitting on a window and staring at the camera. The model kept it very simple by donning a light blue bra and a pair of white pajamas. She opted for little-to-no makeup and let her blond tresses flow freely to pull off a very sexy look.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in London, United Kingdom, and she informed her fans that the building where she stayed was Blake Hotel — a luxury boutique hotel situated in the heart of the English capital.

Within a few hours of having been posted, and as of the writing of this article, the pic garnered more than 22,000 likes and 112 comments, as fans and followers praised the model for her simplicity and how she has the ability to look drop-dead gorgeous even without makeup.

Commenting on her amazing physique, one fan said that Meredith has the most incredible figure among all the Instagram models, while another fan wrote that no matter how many times he looks at Meredith, he can’t get enough of her sexiness.

One of her female fans commented that it was a pleasure to see Meredith’s post soon after logging in to Instagram. Others followers, per usual, used countless hearts, fire, and kiss emojis to appreciate Meredith instead of writing long sentences.

Prior to posting the pic, Meredith treated her legions of followers to a stunning and glamorous snap which was captured during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. In the snap, Meredith was featured wearing a stylish, yet revealing black ensemble through which she flaunted her perky breasts, as well as her well-toned legs through the thigh-high slit of her skirt.

In terms of her beauty looks, the model wore a full face of makeup and let her hair down while she finished off her look with a pair of high-heeled stilettos.

In an exclusive interview with Good American, Meredith talked about her ultimate career highlight and said the following.