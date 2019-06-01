Farrah Abraham Spotted Leaving Medical Clinic With A Swollen, Bruised Face

Farrah Abraham was spotted leaving a medical clinic earlier this week sporting a swollen and bruised face following a procedure.

According to In Touch Weekly, Farrah Abraham allowed cameras to follow her into her doctor’s office, where she got a procedure done on her face. Following the appointment, the former Teen Mom OG star was photographed with evidence of the doctor’s visit on her famous face.

The outlet claims that Abraham sported swollen, puffy eyes, and a few bruises after having her cosmetic treatment. Fans know that Farrah is a big advocate for plastic surgery, having had multiple procedures done over the years, such as a breast augmentation, lip filler, injections in her booty, and much more.

Farrah makes regular trips to see her cosmetic doctor, and often films herself for social media in the process.

Abraham wore a long, denim dress for the doctor visit, which included thigh-high slits to show off her long, lean legs. She unbuttoned the dress to flaunt her ample cleavage, and wore a full face of makeup for the outing.

Farrah included darkened eyebrows and thick lashes in her glam look. She also sported pink blush, a bronzed glow, and a light pink color on her plump lips.

She had her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in soft curls, which fell down her back and over her shoulder, and completed her look with a pair of strappy sandals.

Farrah Abraham may have hit the doctor this week in preparation for her big 28th birthday bash on Thursday night.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Abraham celebrated her birthday party at 1Oak nightclub in West Hollywood. The reality star donned a very risque ensemble, wearing nothing but a red corset and a pair of matching panties. She added an animal print robe over the top as she headed into the club for the bash.

Farrah celebrated her big day with a cake that was decorated with stacks of one hundred dollar bills, pot leaves, and boasted marijuana cigarette candles, which she pretended to smoke after blowing out the flame.

Later in the night, Abraham changed her clothes, slipping out of her red corset and into a skin-tight, baby pink dress. Following that, she changed out of her blond wig and into a bright blue one, slapped on a white jacket, and began to DJ her own party.

Fans can see more photos from Farrah Abraham’s big night by following her on Instagram.