Ariel Winter Flaunts Cleavage In Skimpy Tank Top Years After Breast Reduction Surgery

Ariel Winter was spotted looking casual and showing off her slim figure in Studio City, California, this weekend.

According to The Daily Mail, Ariel Winter was spotted at a store picking up some pet supplies. The Modern Family star flaunted her curves in a skimpy ensemble as the paparazzi snapped photos of her.

In the pictures, Ariel is sporting a pair of baggy, gray sweatpants and a skimpy black tank top, which flaunts her flat tummy, toned abs, and ample cleavage.

The outlet reveals that the photos were taken nearly four years to the day that the actress went under the knife to have breast reduction surgery at the age of 17.

Winter has her long, newly dyed red hair parted to the side and styled in loose strands that fall down her back and over her shoulder.

Ariel wore a minimal makeup look, which included darkened eyebrows, a fresh face, and nude lips. She added a black Louis Vuitton purse, which she wore across her body, as well as a pair of clear-rimmed eyeglasses and some white sneakers.

The actress had some help from a store employee loading her brown paper bags into her car as she flashed a smile during her outing.

Back in 2016, a year after Ariel choose to get her surgery, she revealed to Time that her decision had nothing to do with how she looked, or what anyone thought about her.

Instead, she claimed that having the extra weight on her frame was causing her health issues, both mentally and physically.

Ariel stated that she felt better and happier following the surgery, adding that she no longer had shoulder and back pain.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ariel Winter recently also spoke out about her weight loss on social media. The actress’s fans had noticed that she seemed to drop a few pounds in recent months, which she says is due to a change in her medication.

“Ariel has been completely focused on self care, especially within the last year. She’s always been extremely confident, but now more so than ever since she has leaned out and toned up,” an insider told Hollywood Life of Winter’s recently weight loss.

“She drinks a lot of water and doesn’t really drink alcohol, either. She also doesn’t go out and party and is usually in bed at a very reasonable hour. She’s very low key and more of a homebody and enjoys eating in or cooking. It’s no surprise she’d want to change her look so drastically with her hair color just because she’s feeling so good about herself,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Ariel Winter by following the actress on Instagram.