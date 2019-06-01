WWE News: Current Announcer Actually Details Plot Holes In Brock Lesnar’s MITB Cash-In Angle

It's not often that an announcer calls out problems with storylines.

Last week on Monday Night Raw, Brock Lesnar appeared and was set to announce when he would cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase. Later that evening, he learned the actual rules of the briefcase and chose not to cash it in that night. Now that he’s been called out by Stephanie McMahon to deliver on his promise, Paul Heyman has revealed when the cash-in will happen, and a WWE announcer is finding all kinds of plot holes with this angle.

It has been a weird couple of weeks since the Money In The Bank pay-per-view, and things have taken even stranger turns. After Lesnar learned the actual rules of how long he had to hold onto the title shot last week, he took his briefcase and went home.

That didn’t sit well with the executives and it led to Stephanie McMahon releasing a video on the official YouTube channel of WWE. She said that WWE “condemns the behavior” of Lesnar and Heyman and she will not stand for the disrespect given to the company, the two champions, or the fans.

Stephanie went on to say that the McMahon family and other WWE executives were going to take action for how they behaved on Raw. This led to Paul Heyman releasing a video detailing (almost) exactly when his client would cash in his MITB briefcase.

Heyman revealed that on the Monday Night Raw episode on June 3, 2019, Brock Lesnar would be cashing in his Money In The Bank contract. Heyman only said it would be on that episode, but the time and moment would be of his choosing and it would be against WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

If all this stands as Heyman says it will, this will end up being a rematch from WrestleMania 35 where Rollins defeated Lesnar for the title.

WWE

This angle seems to be all over the place and current WWE announcer Corey Graves is just as confused as the next person. Despite the fact that he’s one of the voices of the company, he actually hopped on Twitter and began trying to break down this whole thing, but it didn’t quite work out.

Loading...

So, he’s is cashing in because the boss was mad at him for not cashing in when he said he was, even though the point of the contract is to cash in at the holder’s discretion? ???? Where’s my new chair? — Sterling (@WWEGraves) May 31, 2019

When speaking of his “chair,” Graves is talking about his new segment on Monday Night Raw called the “Electric Chair.” The first segment occurred this past Monday and it is a segment where fans can ask anything to the WWE superstar sitting in the chair.

The first participant was Sami Zayn and that was when he name-dropped All Elite Wrestling and started mass chaos.