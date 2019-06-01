‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Claire’s Officially Gone Crazy

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the upcoming week reveal that Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) will finally be thrown off the deep end when she sees her former boyfriend, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and his fake wife, Haley Chen (Thia Megia), together again.

In the brand new Days of Our Lives weekly preview video, Claire has lost her mind as she enters her most jealous state yet upon seeing Tripp and Haley buddy up together at the Horton Cabin.

In the clip, Claire sees Tripp and Haley together at the cabin. The pair are laughing together, and Haley has her arm around Tripp, who has been an amazing friend to her during her deportation drama.

Claire obviously doesn’t know that Haley is head over heels for JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss), and doesn’t want a romance with Tripp at all. When Claire sees the pair together she’ll lose control.

The promo promises that “the bunnies are going to boil,” as Claire is seen pouring gasoline all around the cabin and lighting up her trusty lighter that she seems to always have on hand. Claire lights a fire with Tripp and Haley inside the cabin, obviously attempting to murder the duo, whom she believes greatly wronged her.

“I was rejected, insulted. I’m angry, but I’m not crazy, ” Claire can be heard saying in the Days of Our Lives weekly preview video. However, it seems that at least one person is on to the arsonist.

Claire’s jealousy has reached a boiling point. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on NBC. pic.twitter.com/9xW6netEKb — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 31, 2019

Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) has been suspicious of Claire for a while now, especially after he walked into the loft right before she was going to set a pile of Tripp’s things on fire.

Can their love withstand his marriage to Hailey? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/hq5zo5LlL1 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 3, 2019

In the preview, Ben tells his girlfriend, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) that they “need to find Claire,” Ciara agrees, adding that they should hurry “before it’s too late.”

Later, Haley and Tripp are seen lying on the floor of the burning cabin, and Claire is back in Salem with an evil look on her face. Claire’s grandmother, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), seems worried. “What did you do?” she asks her granddaughter.

As many fans already know, Claire is also responsible for the fire that nearly killed her aunt, Ciara, last year. Claire set the cabin that Ciara and Ben were staying at on fire in hopes of getting rid of her rival so that she could have Tripp all to herself.

It looks like both of her crimes will soon come to light.

Fans can see more of the drama by tuning into Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.