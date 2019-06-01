Russian Bombshell Nata Lee Leaves Little To The Imagination In New Lingerie Pic

Russian bombshell Nata Lee is one of the very few models on Instagram who attracted more than 1.2 million followers within a few months. Thanks to her beautiful facial features and amazing body which she loves to flaunt in her pics in order to tease her fans.

Following her pic-posting routine, the model took to her second Instagram page — with an additional 170,000-plus followers — and posted a new sultry snap which sent temperatures immediately soaring.

In the pic, the model could be seen wearing a see-through white bra and skimpy panties that allowed her to put her pert derriere on full display. That’s not all, though. Nata Lee pulled off a very busty display while striking a side pose. Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Phuket, Thailand, where the couple is currently vacationing. The model informed her fans in the caption that she will be staying over there for another month.

In terms of her aesthetics, the stunning model opted for very little makeup, while she let her blond tresses down to keep it sexy yet simple. As of this writing, the pic in question racked up close to 17,000 likes and 130 comments wherein fans and followers showered the hot model with various compliments for her insane figure as well as her beautiful facial features.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Nata Lee is the sexiest model on Instagram, while another one said that the model is killing him with her beauty. Another one said that he’s in love with the model and would like take her out on a date — totally ignoring the fact that Nata Lee is someone’s girlfriend.

Prior to posting the said pic, Nata Lee took to her other Instagram page and shared a very sexy snap wherein she was featured topless while wearing a barely-there black thong that put her derriere on full display. The model also provided a glimpse of sideboob which instantly titillated her followers and, as the comments section show, they couldn’t contain their excitement.

She turned her back towards the camera and sat atop Mavrin, who could be seen lying shirtless on a sun lounger. While Mavrin could be seen smoking a cigar, Nata Lee posed while drinking coconut juice. Her makeup look couldn’t be ascertained as she didn’t show her face in the picture. She did, however, let her blond tresses down to keep it sexy.

Loading...

The pic in question garnered more than 43,000 likes which shows her ever-increasing social media popularity.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Nata Lee first created her account on Instagram in September 2018. She is not only a lingerie model but also does promotional fashion shoots.