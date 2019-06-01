Florida Man Andrew Shinault Faces Manslaughter Charges For Allegedly Shooting Woman To Death During Sex Act

Andrew Shinault is behind bars after police in Florida say the 23-year-old man accidentally shot a woman during a sex act, killing her.

The incident took place this week, when police say Shinault and the unnamed woman were inside Shinault’s home outside of Tampa. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said that the two were using the gun as part of their act when it discharged and struck the woman in the upper body.

“Around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, Andrew Shinault, 23, shot a woman, who is also in her 20s, while engaging in an act of foreplay involving his registered hand gun,” police said in a statement. “The incident occurred at Shinault’s home on Grand Canyon Drive in Valrico. The woman, who was shot in the upper body, was transported to Brandon Regional Hospital where she later died.”

The strange circumstances surrounding the woman’s death attracted national attention, with a number of news outlets picking up on the story. This is not the first time that someone has died during a sex act gone wrong, and not the first time the story has gone viral. Last year, a married woman and a mechanic died after having sex inside a closed garage with a running car inside, leading both of them to succumb to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Authorities said that 39-year-old Tameka Hargrave was having sex with a 56-year-old mechanic, reportedly as a form of payment for some work the mechanic was doing on the car. As NBC New York reported, the woman’s husband discovered the dead bodies after smelling a strong odor and going to the garage to investigate.

“As I tried to step to open the last garage door, I see the mechanic, he’s laid out,” the woman’s husband, Kahali Johnson, told ABC 7 New York. “She’s just a few feet away, she’s laid out. And pretty much I had to call 911, because at this time, with that level of emissions, I knew that they were gone.”

Johnson did not seem to harbor animosity about the act, saying that the deaths could have been prevented if the apartment complex had proper alarms in the garage.

“Basically she died because of carbon monoxide,” Johnson said. “They do not have adequate alarm systems, because if there had been an alarm in that garage, people would have been alerted to the fact that it was going on.”

Loading...

Andrew Shinault, 23, is facing a manslaughter charge after police say he accidentally shot and killed a woman during sexual foreplay. https://t.co/VvKc1oTZ7C — CBS46 (@cbs46) May 31, 2019

In Florida, Andrew Shinault was charged with manslaughter with a weapon and is being held in the Orient Road Jail on $50,000 bond.