Olivia Culpo Flashes Bare Chest As She Slips Out Of Her Robe On Instagram

Olivia Culpo flaunted her famous figure on social media this weekend, and had pulses racing in the process.

On Friday, Olivia Culpo took to her Instagram account to share a sexy snapshot of herself wearing nothing but a white robe, which left little to the imagination.

In the racy photograph, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is seen standing on the balcony of her hotel in Monaco, as she slips out of her crisp white robe to flash her bare chest.

Culpo shows off some skin, as her ample cleavage is on full display. She also sports a deep tan all over her body, and rocks a full face of makeup for the risque photograph.

Olivia’s glam look includes a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, and dramatic lashes. She also adds pink blush, shimmering highlighter, and a soft pink color on her lips to complete the look.

The former Miss Universe has her shoulder-length, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fall behind her, and skim the top of her shoulders, as she gives a sultry stare into the camera.

A gorgeous cityscape can be seen behind the model, which includes the parking lot down below, multiple buildings, a blue sky, and white, fluffy clouds.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Olivia Culpo recently opened up about working hard to keep her bikini body. However, she doesn’t deprive herself from the things she loves to eat.

Culpo says that she comes from a large family that loves to eat whenever they spend time together.

“I come from a big Italian family and we all hang out in the kitchen — I am one of five kids, so once you add in boyfriends, girlfriends and friends, it’s a lot of people,” Culpo told Page Six of her family’s fun festivities.

“My mom makes homemade pizza in our pizza oven. She is the best pizza chef in the world, I swear, and she has a giant pan that’s been in our family for generations,” Olivia added.

Fans can check out more of Olivia’s big Italian family by checking out her YouTube channel, which she started last year. Culpo often documents her time with her family. She also shows off her love for fitness, makeup, fashion, music, travel, and much more in her videos.

Fans can see more of Olivia Culpo’s model lifestyle by following the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model on her Instagram account.