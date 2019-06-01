Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Figure In A Bizarre Eye-Print Bikini

American model Niece Waidhofer is popular on Instagram for her sultry snaps, which she posts almost every day. Taking to her page, the model recently shared a new bikini snap through which she flaunted her amazing figure — one that instantly titillated her admirers.

And although she looked stunning in the snap, her bikini looked slightly bizarre because of two eyes printed on it. And that wasn’t all, but her bikini bottoms were equally bizarre as a nose and a mouth were printed on that.

To pose for the picture, Niece knelt down on a green sofa and could be seen fixing her pony tail while looking away from the camera. In terms of her aesthetics, she wore minimal makeup and opted for an accessory-free look. She still flaunted her signature bellybutton piercing, which many of her fans fell in love with and found too sexy.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured at the National Archives Building in Washington, D.C. Within three hours of having been posted, the sultry pic gained significant traction, amassing close to 20,000 likes and 600-plus comments.

Commenting on the picture, one of her fans wrote that Niece is “hands down the most gorgeous woman on Instagram,” while another one opined that she’s extremely underrated as compared to other “mediocre models” and deserves much more fame.

There were a lot of comments regarding her bikini as well, and a quick look at followers’ opinion shows that they didn’t like her choice of clothing.

“That’s a terrifying bikini,” one follower wrote.

“I found that very hard to like,” wrote another.

Fans quickly noticed that it was a Nicholas Cage bikini, and many people used sexual innuendos to tease the model.

“I like those eyes. They are perfectly placed,” one fan wrote referring to the bikini top. While others also posted explicit comments about the mouth printed on her bikini bottoms.

Others, per usual, posted one-word compliments and used hearts, kiss, and fire emojis to express their admiration for the model.

Prior to posting the pic, Niece pulled off a very busty display in a new pic which instantly became a hit among her followers. In the snap, Niece could be seen busting out of a white crop top and her cleavage set pulses racing.

​She wore minimal makeup and accessorized with a red-and-black cap Astros while she looked away from the camera to pose for the pic. The picture garnered more than 35,000 likes and close to 800 comments, as of this writing.

In the caption, Niece wrote about her dating disasters and how men ghost her because she gets “obnoxiously clingy.” Her followers found the caption utterly surprising and many suspected that the model was only joking.

According to an article by Know Celebs, Niece is notoriously secretive about her personal life on social media, and she is apparently single, which gives a lot of hopes to her male admirers.​