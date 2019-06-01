Arianny Celeste Rocks A Pink Bikini In The Shower

Arianny Celeste recently shared a photo from the Viceroy Los Cabos, a five star hotel in Mexico. It’s not hard to see that the hotel is luxurious, as Arianny posed in a shower and shared a couple of photos in an Instagram update.

She wore a hot pink bikini, and tugged at her bottoms with her hands. She stood facing sideways to the camera, which let her flaunt all of her curves. In the first shot, Celeste looked straight ahead. And in the second one, she was spotted in the same pose, except she smiled this time.

In both shots, Arianny left the shower water running. The shower stall was completely see through thanks to its glass doors, and it had tan tiling throughout. The photo was posted yesterday, and has garnered over 37,000 likes so far.

Her other recent bikini pic was geotagged in the United States, as she posed at the beach in Santa Monica, California. Arianny wore a purple off-the-shoulder crop top with a pair of light blue bikini bottoms. She stood in front of a surfboard, which was stuck vertically in the sand. Behind her, you could see the ocean. Celeste faced the camera, but looked to her right while popping her right hip.

And prior to that, she shared a bikini pic with a friend, as she geotagged it USA. The post was to commemorate Memorial Day, as she posed in front of a wall with red and white stripes. Arianny and her friend matched in the same outfits, consisting of a black-and-white bikini top with high-waisted denim jeans. The two also wore denim jackets, and smiled at each other while wearing sunglasses. The Instagram post has over 23,900 likes.

It’s notable that Arianny is one of the most widely recognized UFC ring girls. She opened up to Iron Man Magazine about why she thinks this might be the case.

“I am very proactive and try to think of modeling and any opportunity as a business. I think sometimes models get used to people handing them things because they look pretty, but I take a more businesslike approach. With every job, I talk to people and network, and see if there are any new projects I can get involved in.”

“I have been able to visit amazing places with the UFC staff, who are like family to me. I love traveling anywhere tropical with a beach, but Italy really took my breath away,” she added, discussing if she enjoys the travel that’s required for her job.