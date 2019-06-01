Watch New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Opening Match For Both Countries

For the second World Cup in a row, the New Zealand Black Caps open their tournament against Sri Lanka, a team that has defeated them in six of 10 Cricket World Cup matches.

New Zealand opened their 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, a campaign that saw them go all the way to the tournament final, with a 98-run rout of Sri Lanka. On Saturday, the two countries again open their respective World Cup campaigns against each other and even though historically, the Lankans have won six of the 10 World Cup matches between the two teams, New Zealand again will be looking to make a definitive statement — following up on their decisive victory over India in their final warm-up match one week ago, according to ICC Cricket. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, were blanked in a three-match ODI series in New Zealand earlier this year, before suffering a 5-0 ODI whitewash to South Africa. But they will attempt to leave those results behind when they take on the Black Caps in a match that will live stream from Wales.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup third match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Saturday, June 1, at the 15,600-capacity Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground, in Cardiff, Wales. In Sri Lanka, as well as in India, the start time will be 3 p.m. India Standard Time, while in New Zealand, first ball is set to be bowled at 9:30 p.m. New Zealand Standard Time.

In the United States, cricket fans will definitely need to be night owls, or early risers, to catch the World Cup match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka live, with a start time of 5:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Saturday, 2:30 a.m. Pacific.

But, even though New Zealand enters the match as favorites to take the full points, their performance on the flat English pitches in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy could serve as a bad omen since they lost both of their completed matches to the host country and then to Bangladesh, per ESPN.

Captain Kane Williamson took over from New Zealand cricket icon Brendon McCullum shortly after the 2015 World Cup and went on to compile a respectable 34-29-2 record in one-day international matches, per Cricket Country, good enough for a fourth overall world ranking in the format by the ICC. But on Saturday, Williamson makes his World Cup debut as a skipper.

Here are the expected teams for the New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup Saturday match.

Sri Lanka: 1 Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), 2 Lahiru Thirimanne, 3 Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), 4 Kusal Perera, 5 Angelo Mathews, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva, 7 Thisara Perera, 8 Jeevan Mendis, 9 Isuru Udana, 10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Nuwan Pradeep/Suranga Lakmal.

New Zealand: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Henry Nicholls/Colin Munro, 3 Kane Williamson (captain), 4 Ross Taylor, 5 Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), 6 James Neesham, 7 Colin de Grandhomme, 8 Mitchell Santner/Ish Sodhi, 9 Lockie Ferguson, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Matt Henry.

After captaining New Zealand in 65 ODIs over the past four years, Kane Williamson gets a chance to lead his country in the Cricket World Cup. Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream, while Sky Go New Zealand will stream the match in that country. In Sri Lanka, Channel Eye will broadcast the national team’s opening Cricket World Cup match live and will also make a live stream of the match available.

In the Caribbean, Flow Sports has rights to the Cricket World Cup. In Australia, Foxtel Sport has the live stream of the game. In India, HotStar has the live streaming of all Cricket World Cup matches.

To watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka clash to open the World Cup for both teams in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the Cricket World Cup match. Another option is Hotstar US, which streams all World Cup cricket matches for a monthly subscription fee.