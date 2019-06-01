Georgia Steel Flaunts Derrière In Thong Swimsuit

Georgia Steel shared an amazing new photo today on Instagram, as she showed off her derrière. The photo was geotagged in Ibiza, so it’s no wonder that she’s soaking up the rays. Georgia posed with her back toward the camera, as she popped her right hip slightly. She wore a one piece white swimsuit, which had a classic silhouette with a thong cut.

She accessorized with a visor, which had a white base with see-through pink on the visor. Behind her, you could see a row of luxury patio furniture, with one palm tree behind her on the right. Posted a day ago, the photo has since accumulated over 85,000 likes.

While the swimsuit pics are plentiful on Steel’s page, she also shared a casual photo of herself five days ago on Instagram. In it, she had her hair and makeup done and looked absolutely glam. However, she kept things simple with a white hoodie. Georgia smiled for the camera, and placed her right hand by her chin. The photo was geotagged in London.

Georgia’s makeup looked especially great, as she sported dark blush and lipstick with what looks like liner. Her eyes were done with heavy mascara, along with pink and white eyeshadow. She wore her hair down in a middle part.

And prior to that, Steel shared a fun photo as she placed her right hand on a boat’s steering wheel. In the shot, she was spotted wearing an all neon-pink ensemble, including a one-piece swimsuit and matching hat. Georgia crouched on the seat on her knees, and appeared to be mid-laugh.

Previously, Georgia opened up to Glamour about Love Island and her personal life.

“I’ve always liked entertaining people from a really young age. As soon as I was walking I was putting on little shows in the living room. I think what really makes me stand out is that I’m very big hearted, I give everything to everybody around me and I just want to pass on the love. I don’t think there’s many people like that these days.”

“Physically I’d say my bottom is my best asset. I’d also say my lips because a lot of people think I’ve had my lips done when I haven’t, and my eyes,” she added, calling them “unusual.”

It’s no surprise that Georgia is often posting photos of her derrière. Fans can likely look forward to new swimsuit pics as the weather heats up.