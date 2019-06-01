Hayden Panettiere Is Writing Tell-All Book About Rehab & Failed Romances

Nashville star Hayden Panettiere is the latest star to work on a tell-all book about her experience with alcoholism, mental health and domestic violence, in the hope to help others with her story.

RadarOnline says that the actor wants to shine some light on her own struggle, saying, “You can do wonders for other people by sharing and being honest,” but she still seems to be in the thick of her struggle.

Panettiere, 30, has fought her battles with a drinking problem, postpartum depression and relationships which have taken a negative turn, and her current boyfriend, Brian Hickerson was arrested in May for domestic violence, according to RadarOnline.

“By the end of the month, a protective order issued against Hickerson barred him from coming within 100 yards of the star. The 30-year-old also cannot reach out to his girlfriend of less than one year via phone calls or emails, or possess firearms.”

But despite the protective order, Panettiere was seen the next day out in public, holding hands with Hickerson despite her family’s concern. Friends say that since the Nashville actor gave birth to her daughter, Kaya in 2014, she has struggled with mental health issues which were thought to be triggered by postpartum depression.

Depression, Rehab & Dangerous Romance: Troubled Hayden Panettiere Writing Shocking Tell-All https://t.co/D6a4uTGyA4 pic.twitter.com/qyjCjQHYPS — WebsiteofEverything (@wsoeorg) May 31, 2019

A source close to Panettiere says that the sooner she gets a grip on what has happened, and that this relationship is not good for her, the sooner she can be honest with others and help young women.

“Once Hayden comes to grips with the fact that she has a perfect situation to present to other young women and to say that certain things are not to be tolerated. But it doesn’t sound like she’s in that place yet. If she acknowledges his behavior is not acceptable, it’ll do wonders for other women and men.”

Loading...

In 2015 on Live! With Kelly and Michael, Panettiere talked about her life after treatment, and said that it’s important that others know that this is common. She said she had never had depression or those feelings before, but the hormonal changes turned her world upside down.

In 2018, Panettiere split with her fiance and the father of her daughter, Wladimir Klitschko after nearly a decade together. Friends say that the actor needs to know that her current problems are also common, and the sooner she faces them, the better prepared she will be to help others.

Panettiere can help many others with a book about her experiences, but friends say that she needs to face her own life first.