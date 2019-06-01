‘The Bold Type’ Spoilers: Jane Entertains Pinstripe With Sexy Striptease On Video Chat

Ryan “Pinstripe” Decker and Jane Sloan are making their long distance relationship work with a little video chat striptease during next week’s episode of The Bold Type, based on teaser uploaded to the TV Promo YouTube channel.

Freeform’s The Bold Type tells the story of three best friends, writer Jane Sloan, played by Katie Stevens, social media director Kat Edison, played by Aisha Dee, and fashion assistant Sutton Brady, played by Meghann Fahy, working at popular women’s magazine, Scarlet. Each season, the show manages to address important issues, sexual abuse in the workplace, breast cancer, reproductive health, and racial discrimination. The Bold Type also attempts to pull viewers into the romantic entanglements of each woman.

This season, Pinstripe, played by Dan Jeannotte, and Jane unexpectedly find themselves in a long distance relationship after Pinstripe’s book is published and he’s pulled away on a countrywide book tour. In the new clip, Jane and Pinstripe are spending some time together via video chat when the traveling writing asks his girlfriend for a “send-off” before getting off the call.

“I will need music,” Jane says, before rising to her feet and swaying to the beats provided by an excited Pinstripe.

Jane continues to dance for her man when suddenly, the door of the apartment opens and Jane’s temporary roommate and coworker, Alex Crawford, played by Matt Ward, comes walking in with a bag in his hand. Jane is clearly startled and yells mid-twerk.

The official episode description reads, “When Kat beings to doubt herself on the eve of her election, an unexpected person gives her the reassurance she needs. Jane and Jacqueline are confident about their workplace harassment investigation and decide to take action. Sutton coaches Carly through a difficult situation at school,” according to a report from Broadway World.

The unexpected person helping Kat in the official description could refer to her ex-girlfriend, Adena El-Amin, played by Nikohl Boosheri. Adena, who has just returned to New York, confessed she still has feelings for Kat but Kat has already moved on with Tia Clayton, played by Alexis Floyd. Kat is currently running for councilwoman and it seems she may have a hard decision to make if she wins the election.

Loading...

“The Kat Edison I know is all about growth,” Adena is heard saying in a separate clip while standing across from her former lover. “To fight for the things that matter to you, you may have to leave Scarlet.”

As for Sutton, the fashionista has just taken a huge step in her relationship with Richard Hunter, played by Sam Page.

The Bold Type airs on Tuesdays on Freeform.