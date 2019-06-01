Jenelle Evans And David Eason Reportedly Take A Vacation After Losing Custody Of Their Kids

After losing custody of their brood, David Eason and Jenelle Evans decided to take a vacation to Washington D.C., according to Radar Online. The former Teen Mom 2 star and her troubled husband officially lost their kids on May 28 after a judge ordered that they be removed entirely from the couple’s custody. Rather than sitting at home stewing on their troubles, the two decided to take a vacation instead.

“Jenelle and David are just treating this time like it is a vacation,” an insider said. “Jenelle and David went to Washington, DC after they had the kids taken away from them.”

While the two have spent several days in court battling for their kids, they apparently decided to take a break from the fight and do a little sightseeing.

“They seem to be enjoying having no kids and no responsibilities,” the source said. “They lost custody on Friday and jetted off to Washington, DC for a day trip on Saturday.”

Another source claims, however, that the couple weren’t traveling for fun. Jenelle was in town for a meeting about her JE Cosmetics line.

David and Jenelle lost custody of Maryssa, 11, Jace, 9, Kaiser, 4, and Ensley, 2 after a judge ordered that none of the children should be returned to their parents. The judge heard four days of testimony from friends and family before reaching a decision. David’s son Kaden was ordered to remain in the custody of his mother Olivia Leedham.

The couple has been in and out of Child Protective Services court for hearings and discussions about custody of the other children. However, the couple has reportedly stopped fighting for custody of Maryssa.

“Jenelle and David are saying Maryssa is a liar,” another source said. “She had an attitude during the visit.”

Maryssa is David’s daughter from a previous marriage.

The couple lost custody of their children after CPS determined that they had failed to provide a safe mental and physical environment for the children. It all came to a head when David beat and shot the family dog Nugget, a French bulldog, after it reportedly nipped at two-year-old Ensley.

Now, the couple has no idea how long it will be until they can get their kids back. As The Inquisitr previously reported, it could be up to a year before a court determines if they can regain custody of their kids, but that depends on how determined the couple is in proving that they are ready to provide a safe home.