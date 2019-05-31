Khloe Kardashian Admits ‘Fiercely’ Loving Scott Disick After Fan Claims They Slept Together

Khloe Kardashian’s recent social media activity appears to have created some drama. The 34-year-old’s love life seems to remain under sharp scrutiny following her February split from NBA player Tristan Thompson, and this week Khloe made headlines with another man.

It’s been less than a week since Khloe took to Instagram to celebrate Scott Disick’s 36th birthday. The ex-boyfriend to Khloe’s sister Kourtney Kardashian hasn’t always been the most popular extended family member, but May 26 saw Khloe put the past behind her. Her Instagram update (seen below) sent out nine snaps of Khloe and Scott, and it came with plenty of birthday wishes.

The update also came with some accusations in the comments section likely prompted by the final snap showing Khloe and Scott together in a foamy bathtub, the raciest among the collection.

“Refuse to believe they’ve never sh*gged,” one fan wrote.

As Hollywood Life reports on May 31, Khloe personally reacted to the comment. The media outlet quoted the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s reply.

“I feel sad for you because apparently, you don’t have relationships in your life that can be completely platonic. You don’t have relationships where someone generally loves and cares about you without wanting anything else besides a friendship. Scott and I are family. Our family (Scott included) have experienced a ton together, and we love each other fiercely because of it all.”

Khloe added that she hoped the user had relationships in their life that were platonic. She also asked the individual to cease using the word “sh*gging” – the British term is slang for having sex.

As The Inqusitr reported on May 27, Khloe was “forced to deny” having had any sexual encounters with Disick. Khloe had interacted with some of the comments left to her birthday post – leaving emojis was as far as it went, though. Hollywood Life‘s report suggests Khloe’s words to be her first full-blown response since the accusation.

Loading...

Scott is currently in a relationship with 20-year-old model Sofia Richie. He is best known for his on-off relationship with Kourtney but the couple split in 2015. Together, the former couple is parents to 9-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Penelope, and 4-year-old Reign. While Scott has been in close quarters with the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan by virtue of his links to Kourtney, there has been no evidence to suggest that he was intimate with any family members other than Kourtney.

Scott is, however, known to have cheated on Kourtney during their time together. This is something for which he has openly admitted. Clearly, however, Scott remains loved by Khloe.

Fans wishing to stay up-to-date on the family should tune into weekly episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.