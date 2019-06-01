Jordyn Woods Shows Off Killer Legs In Little Black Dress And Instagram Thinks She Looks Like A ‘Goddess’

Jordyn Woods has been killing the fashion game lately.

As fans of the 21-year-old know, Woods went through a rough period earlier this year after all of the cheating drama that went down concerning Jordyn and Tristan Thompson that caused her to lose her friendship with Kylie Jenner. After that, Woods took a brief break from social media but now that she’s returned to the platform, she has been delighting her fans with a number of incredibly sexy photos.

In the most recent image posted to her account, Jordyn stuns in yet another sultry outfit. Woods tags herself in London.

In the photo, the black-haired beauty places one hand on a wall and the other on her hip while striking a fierce pose. A noticeably slimmer Woods shows off her gorgeous figure in a tiny black dress that hugs every one of her curves. The tiny ensemble hits well above the stunner’s knees, showing off plenty of leg for the camera.

Woods completes her look by wearing her long, dark locks stick straight and slicked back while also rocking a face full of makeup, complete with eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, blush and a light gloss.

Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned the reality star plenty of attention with more than 136,000 likes in addition to 1,400-plus comments. Many fans took to the post to let Woods know that she looks like a Goddess while countless others commented on her rockin’ body.

“Goddess,” one follower commented, adding a heart and a star emoji.

“COME ON FACE! WHAT WAIST?! Girl, YES!”

“Somebody’s losing weight,” another follower commented with a heart-eye emoji.

And this isn’t the only photo in recent weeks that has had Jordyn’s army of Instagram followers buzzing. As The Inquisitr shared, Kylie Jenner’s former BFF took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself, her mother, Elizabeth Woods, and her sister, Jodie Woods. In the caption attached to the photo, Jordyn wishes her fans a Happy Mother’s Day, and signed it from “the triplets.”

In the image, Jodie appears in the middle of the frame, wearing her hair slicked back in a low ponytail. The teen appears to be wearing minimal makeup for the photo op, and accessorizes her look with a big pair of hoop earrings as well as a few necklaces. Jordyn appears next to Jodie while rocking a high bun and a little more makeup than her baby sister. She is boasting cat-eye eyeliner, mascara and lip gloss.

On the other side of Jodie is the girls’s mom, Elizabeth Woods, who looks absolutely stunning in her own right. This particular image earned Woods plenty of attention with more than 870,000 likes in addition to 4,700-plus comments.

Fans of the star can keep up-to-date with Jordyn by giving her a follow on Instagram.