Watch Tottenham Hotspur Vs. Liverpool FC Live Stream: UEFA Champions League Final, Start Time, Preview

Two of the English Premier League's top four teams square off for the biggest prize in the European game, the UEFA Champions League trophy, on Saturday.

The official end — and biggest day — of the UEFA European season has arrived, and for the first time since 2008 a pair of teams from the English Premier League will go head to head for the Champions League trophy — with a payout of around $100 million awaiting the winning club, according to Britain’s Daily Mail. For that matter, the loser of Saturday’s final also stands to pocket more than $90 million. But while the Liverpool FC manager has been here before, just last year, the boss of their opponents, Tottenham Hotspur, faces one of the biggest personnel decisions of his career heading into the championship showdown that will live stream from Madrid, Spain.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool FC UEFA Champions League Final, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Time on Saturday, June 1, at the iconic, 68,000-seat Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream starts at 8 p.m. British Summer Time, while back in the United States, the game gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, noon Pacific. Fans in Italy and throughout Central Europe can also catch the kickoff at 9 p.m., in the same time zone as Spain. In India, the all-English Champions League final kicks off at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, June 2.

The UEFA Champions League final is one of the most-watched sporting events in the world, drawing around 180 million viewers worldwide, according to Goal.com — and only about 2 million of those come from inside the United States.

On Saturday, the one question on the minds of all of those 180 million as they tune in to the game will be whether Spurs Manager Mauricio Pochettino will give star striker Harry Kane a place in the starting XI, as SB Nation reported. Kane has been furiously readying himself to play after sitting out with an ankle injury since April 19, when Spurs topped Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

Though both Spurs and Liverpool finished in the Premier League top four, second-place Liverpool topped fourth-place Tottenham by 26 points, per Sky Sports. Not only that, but Liverpool defeated Spurs in both of their domestic matchups in the recently completed season.

Britain’s legal sports bookmakers also give the nod to Liverpool, making them heavy favorites at 1-2 odds, according to the BBC. Tottenham’s odds of hoisting the trophy are set at 13-8.

Tottenham Manager Mauricio Pochettino (l) and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp (r) are each eyeing their first Champions League trophy. Laurence Griffiths / Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

To watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool FC UEFA Champions League final stream live from Madrid, use the streaming video provided by Watch TNT, or download the Watch TNT app. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the momentous Spurs vs. Reds match stream live on their TV sets.

There is also a way to watch the UEFA Champions League final game stream live for free, without any cable login or pay-per-view fee being required. Fans can sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package such as Fubo TV or Sling TV. Both of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a 7-day trial period at no initial charge. That way, fans can watch Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final live stream for free.

For fans who prefer not to sign up for subscription services and also lack cable or satellite login credentials, a pay-per-view stream will also be available in the United States, one provided by B/R Live, which will carry the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool FC match for a one-time fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream for free, though only for viewers inside the U.K. In Spain, Movistar+ will stream the game — as will DAZN in Canada. Throughout much of Africa, SuperSport will stream the UEFA Champions League final online.

A list of live streaming sources for the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool FC Champions League final for numerous other countries around the world is available via LiveSoccerTV.