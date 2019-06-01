Iskra Lawrence Posts Sizzling Baby Blue Bikini And Yoga Pants Pictures To Instagram

Iskra Lawrence is lighting up Instagram with several new updates, including one where she rocks a baby blue striped bikini and another where she flaunts her curves in a sports bra and yoga pants.

The blond bombshell first made waves for being unapologetic about her figure, and has since found fame modeling for Aerie, the intimates brand of American Eagle. In addition, the blond beauty can boast contracts with lingerie label Adore Me and makeup company L’Oreal, and has over 4.4 million followers on Instagram.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Iskra talked about the dedication required to make it as a plus-size model in the notoriously prejudiced industry.

“It should be ‘dream, believe, hustle, achieve’. We set intentions, but we do have to action them as well.”

Iskra’s advice for her fans was to break each goal into “manageable steps.”

“I love breaking down my goals into more manageable steps. Sometimes if you have a big huge dream and you don’t know how to get there it can feel like you’re failing, so setting little things is what I do on my vision boards. It can be something small like ‘I want to do a handstand this year,’ but as soon as you achieve even the smallest thing it makes you feel good,” she said.

Iskra concluded her advice by warning readers not to be discouraged by obstacles in the way.

“Any struggles and hurdles will only make your journey more rewarding.”

Iskra seems to be raking in the rewards, with a huge smile and nearly 150,000 likes on her beach picture.

In the shot, she sports a blue and white halter top bikini that is patterned with mini stars. The bikini top also features a caged design down the front, giving a little peek at her ample bosom, while the matching bottoms are ruched at the side to show off her hips.

The model completed the look with a simple beachy braid and let the luscious blue of the ocean complete the colorful aesthetic. The native-born Brit also added a characteristically encouraging caption to her post. As per Iskra’s mission to highlight natural beauty, her pictures have not been retouched in any way.

Loading...

In another shot posted to the social media platform, Iskra relaxes on a bench while dressed in tight gray yoga pants that are fashionably high-waisted to show off her hourglass figure. She paired the pants with a white sports bra and sleek slicked back hair.

The picture was also a hit with her fans, garnering over 110,000 likes and 400 comments.

In her caption, Iskra mentions her excitement at going to Governors Ball, a popular music festival in New York taking place over the weekend.