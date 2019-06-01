Sofia Richie Posts New Snaps Of Her Sexy Pink Bikini Photo Shoot

Sofia Richie is flaunting her incredible curves on social media yet again.

On Friday, Scott Disick’s model girlfriend took to her Instagram account to share even more snaps of herself rocking a skimpy pink bikini for a brand new photo shoot.

Sofia had already shared a video of herself crouching down on the counter of a convenience store on Thursday, and the next day she decided to share another behind-the-scenes view of the photo shoot for her followers to enjoy.

In the video, Sofia is seen standing on the counter top of the store in a tiny, hot pink bikini and a pair of matching pink boots. She dons large hoop earrings, and has her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands.

The model, who is the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie, runs her fingers through her hair in the video, and holds her mane on top of her head as she waits for the next set of photos to be taken.

Richie sports a full face of makeup for the photo shoot, which includes a bronzed glow all over her body, pink blush, and matching eye shadow.

She adds to her glam look with darkened eyebrows, thick lashes and nude lips.

Hollywood Life reports that Sofia Richie’s bikini was a part of the Frankie’s Bikini line, which she has been spotted wearing in the past.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week, Sofia threw a birthday bash for boyfriend Scott Disick’s 36th birthday. She invited all of his closest friends and family members, including his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that seeing Kourtney and Sofia celebrate his special day together was the perfect gift for Scott.

“Having Sofia and Kourtney together celebrating him and getting along was the best gift Scott could have asked for. He’s so happy that there’s no drama between Sofia and Kourtney. He has put in a lot of effort to get everyone to this good place, and now it’s to the point where everyone is on board and it just feels natural to everyone,” an insider told the outlet.

“It was definitely a bit awkward when [Sofia and Scott] first started dating, but Sofia and Kourtney have come such a long way, and any feelings of being uncomfortable around each other with Scott have completely dissipated,” the insider continued.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie and Scott Disick by following the couple on Instagram.