Fans Are Elated As Hoda Kotb Makes Surprise Appearance On ‘The Today Show’ Amid Maternity Leave

Hoda Kotb returned to The Today Show — for a day. As fans of the TV personality know, the mother of two is currently enjoying some time off after adopting her second child, Hope Catherine, last month. Since sharing her new little bundle of joy with the world, Kotb has been soaking in all the family time she can get.

However, today marked the first time that she’s been back on The Today Show set since her announcement. According to The Today Show, it was a total surprise to all — even Kotb’s co-stars, who were noticeably thrilled to see her. On her Instagram account, the 54-year-old shared a series of photos from her surprise appearance on the hit NBC morning show, where she rocked out on the plaza, singing along with special guest Thomas Rhett.

In the first photo in the series, Hoda is all smiles as she leans in for a hug from Savannah Guthrie. Kotb looks casual in a jean jacket and a white graphic t-shirt while Savannah rocks a khaki colored dress with a brown belt. The next photo in the deck shows the two ladies giving one another huge hugs while Guthrie grinned from ear to ear. The next few images in the series show Hoda embracing Thomas Rhett as well as a number of her other co-hosts including Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

Since the post went live on her account, it has earned the TV personality a ton of attention with more than 13,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to let Hoda know that she has been missed during her absence while countless others wanted to know when she’d be making her official return.

“You are just a light in this world Hoda — all good things to you,” one follower wrote with a red heart emoji attached to the end.

“I’ve been a fan of the Today Show for forever but I just love y’all hosting together!! So genuine! The whole gang is perfect together!!”

“Biggest hugs misses you Xoxox you’re an amazing women and amazing inspiration,” one more fan commented.

Right now, it is not known when Hoda will officially return to the hit NBC show. According to Page Six, the TV personality took four months off with the arrival of Haley Joy. Kotb’s new co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, is also expecting her third child later this summer so she is also expected to take time off for that event.