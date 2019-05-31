Madison Beer Rocks A Neon Green Bra In Sexy New Instagram Selfie

Madison Beer may not post to her Instagram account every day, but when she does take to the social media platform, her millions of followers certainly are not left disappointed. Earlier today, the singer shared a rare selfie to her widely followed page that sent her fans absolutely wild.

The shot in question was shared on Friday, May 31, and saw the 20-year-old both posing for the camera as well as acting as the photographer. In an odd turn of events, the stunner appeared to have swapped her typical cell phone camera for a digital one — a blast from the past that created a large, bright flash in the corner of the frame as she captured the moment through the reflection of a large mirror.

Even more eye-catching than the beam of light was the sexy display put on by Madison herself. The photo captured Madison from her chest up, revealing only a single article of clothing from her ensemble — a trendy, neon green bra that popped against her perfectly bronzed skin and left very little to the imagination. The piece features a wide scoop neckline that hardly contained her voluptuous assets and put an ample amount of cleavage on display. In the bottom of the frame, a very small glimpse of the beauty’s flat midsection was within eyesight, giving fans even more to talk about.

Madison kept her accessories simple for her barely there look by adding a gold nameplate necklace and a pair of large hoop earrings — another popular fashion item this season. She wore her long, brunette hair in a ponytail that sat high on her head, and flipped her bangs over to the side of her face, just barely covering up one of her eyes as she peered at the camera she was holding up. She completed the look with a gorgeous face of makeup featuring a shimmering highlighter and perfect winged eyeliner that made her brown eyes stand out.

Fans of the Justin Bieber protege showed her an endless amount of love for the latest addition to her Instagram feed. After just three hours of going live on the platform, Madison’s sexy photo has been awarded well over 475,000 likes and thousands of comments complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“So hot it’s insane,” one person wrote, while another said she looked “stunning.”

“Imagine being that perfect,” commented a third.

Earlier this month, Madison got her fans excited again by releasing some new music that is already getting rave reviews. The track is titled “Dear Society,” and is the first single off her upcoming debut album, which is slated to drop later this year.