Kaia Gerber Shows Off Extremely Well-Toned Legs In New Snap

Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, is only 17 years old, yet she has become a pro when it comes to totally killing it on the runway.

Unlike other models, Kaia doesn’t post skin-baring photos very often. However, she has a sense of style like no other, and it’s clear that her parents’ influence isn’t the reason she lands major gigs. Ever since she has started modeling, Kaia has proved her prowess through sheer talent.

The model took to her Instagram page on Saturday afternoon and stunned everyone with a new picture, where she could be seen wearing a knee-length t-shirt dress that allowed her to flaunt her extremely well-toned legs.

Not only that, but the off-the-shoulder ensemble showed off her well-defined collar bone. The model let her brunette tresses down and opted for minimal makeup to keep her look simple yet sexy. She completed her attire with a pair of white boots, which gave her legs an even more elongated look.

As written on her t-shirt as well as the caption, the gorgeous picture was captured while Kaia was walking the runway for renown designer Alexander Wang.

She proudly mentioned in the caption that she was chosen to close the show for the designer, which is a big achievement for models the world over.

Within an hour of having being posted, the snap accrued close to 50,000 likes and 220 comments, and fans drooled over Kaia’s incredible figure as well as her sense of style, poise, and modeling talent.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans wrote that Kaia is a real queen, while another one said that the sky is the limit for the model.

Some fans wrote that she looks a lot like Cindy, while a few fans noticed that Kaia has gained a little bit of weight lately, which some found extremely sexy.

Others, per usual, showered the model with various plenty of compliments, including “too stunning”, “simply marvelous,” “you’re slaying the look,” and “you’re getting better and better every day.”

To provide a glimpse of her amazing strut, Kaia also posted a short clip from the fashion show on her Instagram Stories. The way she walked with utter confidence and grace won her nothing but admiration and appreciation from everyone who saw the video.

According to an article by Harper’s Bazaar, Kaia and fellow model Kendall Jenner both pulled off an almost similar look during the fashion show. The two wore white outfits, white boots, and left their hair slightly damp.

Both the models, however, exuded style and glamour in their own individual style, and can’t be easily compared.