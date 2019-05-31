Austrian Bombshell Nadine Leopold Celebrates Summer With A Busty New Instagram Snap

Nadine Leopold is ready for summer, marking her excitement for the warmer months ahead with a steamy new Instagram snap that put an endless amount of skin on display.

The shot in question was shared to the 25-year-old’s widely-followed Instagram account on Friday, May 31, and saw the model striking a sassy pose for the camera. With both her hands throwing up peace signs, the Victoria’s Secret model pursed her lips together in a kissy-face fashion to show her silly side.

The steamy snap also caught Nadine rocking a very skimpy outfit that left very little to the imagination. The blonde bombshell put on a seriously busy display in a pink patterned bra that flaunted major cleavage and did nothing but favors for her impressive physique. The number also featured a thin pink ribbon that tied right underneath her voluptuous chest, drawing attention to her enviably flat midsection and impressive abs. While most of her lower half was out of the picture, the Austrian beauty was wearing a pair of floral patterned pants tied with a thick belt high at her hips, accentuating her trim waist.

The model was heavily accessorized in the sexy upload, one piece of jewelry being a long, ornate necklace that drew eyes directly to her assets. She also added a slew of bracelets, rings and statement earrings that just barely peeped out underneath her long, blonde locks, which were styled in a blowout fashion and which cascaded down in front of her shoulders. To complete the look, Nadine sported a light pink gloss on her plump lips and a thick coating of mascara that perfectly accentuated her striking features.

Fans of the lingerie model went absolutely wild for the latest addition to her feed. At the time of this writing, the photo has already earned many more than 6,000 likes from her 647,000 fans, as well as dozens of comments complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“Beauty,” one person wrote, while another said she was “stunning.”

“What a perfect Goddess!!!” commented a third.

The photo in Nadine’s latest Instagram post appeared to be a throwback snap from her strut down the runway during the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in November 2018. The event marked the model’s second time walking the runway for the popular lingerie brand, her debut being the previous year in 2017. Shortly after the show last year, the model revealed to The Fashion Spot that modeling for the annual event was her “most memorable career highlight.”