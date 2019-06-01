Honey Boo Boo Reveals That She’s Scared To Live With Mama June At Intervention Over Her Drug Abuse

Honey Boo Boo is afraid to live with her mother, as a clip of the family’s reality show revealed.

There have been a series of troubling reports about drug abuse for Mama June Shannon, the matriarch of the unlikely reality television family. As the New York Post‘s Page Six noted, the 39-year-old was confronted by her daughter at an intervention held before television cameras in an incident that will air in the season finale of From Not to Hot: Road to Intervention.

“Mama, I would love to come home and stay with you — tell you about my day, but I can’t do that because I’m scared,” said Alana Thompson, better known as Honey Boo Boo.

The cameras showed the 13-year-old pageant participant crying as she told her mother that she was not sure if she could live with her anymore.

Mama June has found herself in some very real legal trouble after being arrested along with her boyfriend following a domestic violence call near an Alabama gas station. As AL.com reported, Mama June was charged with felony possession of drugs and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after police officers allegedly found crack cocaine and a crack pipe.

Her boyfriend, 43-year-old Eugene “Geno” Doak, was also charged with domestic violence after he allegedly threatened to kill Mama June.

In the aftermath of the arrest, TMZ reported on audio of a conversation between Mama June and a tow truck driver in which the reality television star reportedly sounded manic.

“She was trying to get her car out of impound. June sounds manic as she describes what she says went down,” the show reported.

The report also noted that Doak warned officers who were patting him down not to reach into his pocket for fear that they would get “sticked” by a needle inside. Police went on to find both drugs and a pipe used to smoke them, the report added.

Loading...

Honey Boo Boo says she is scared to live with Mama June https://t.co/YQRQCACzFl pic.twitter.com/mBSu2pZTE9 — Page Six (@PageSix) May 31, 2019

There is some worry that the incident could lead to the cancellation of Mama June’s latest reality show. Her former program, Honey Boo Boo, was on the air for four seasons before being canceled amid a cloud of controversy after Mama June Shannon’s boyfriend was revealed to be a convicted child molester. There was some controversy with the revival of the family’s reality show empire with Mama June: From Not to Hot, which chronicled Shannon’s journey to lose weight and start dating again.