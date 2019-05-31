‘The Young And The Restless’ Actress Melissa Claire Egan Teases Chelsea And Adam Spoilers

The Young and the Restless actress Melissa Claire Egan teased a fun Chelsea and Adam spoiler on her Instagram account recently.

With Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) name popping up in the storyline a lot lately, it’s only a matter of time before the woman herself shows up in Genoa City. Adam (Mark Grossman) is determined to locate Chelsea and their son Connor. According to The Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) stole Chelsea’s number from Nick (Joshua Morrow) and gave it to Adam. Then, Adam enlisted Sharon’s (Sharon Case) help, and Chelsea contacted Sharon today.

Viewers of the show are looking forward to Chelsea’s return, and today the actress appeased her followers by sharing a little sneak peek of herself and Adam actor Mark Grossman. The pair looks smoldering together in Egan’s post, which she captioned with a hashtag of their couple name, which is Chadam. The previous incarnation of Chelsea and Adam was with Egan and This Is Us actor, Justin Hartley, who left the soap in 2016.

Although many fans expressed that they miss Hartley’s version of Adam Newman, many others responded with happiness because the actress will soon bring Chelsea back to the canvas.

“You 2 look great together! I’m sooo excited!”

Another added, “I’m so excited you’re back on Y&R!!’

Many viewers have missed the drama that Chelsea brings to Genoa City. One fan summed it up well writing, “Yay for your return! The show needs you always!”

Chelsea left Genoa City last year after she stole money from Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Fenmore’s. She initially took Connor and Christian, but she had a change of heart and left Christian at Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle), so Nick (Joshua Morrow) could raise him. For months now she’s been contacting Nick — they were engaged when she left town, but Nick hasn’t responded to any of her messages.

However, now Chelsea’s husband Adam is back, and he wants his life with her and their son back. While the storyline remains to be seen, Egan and Grossman were together during the photoshoot for the image she shared on social media.

When she gets back into town, Chelsea will have some amends to make with Lauren and Sharon, too, since Chelsea hit Sharon over the head at Crimson Lights. Sharon seems willing to forgive her since she already called Chelsea for Adam. However, Lauren is another issue, and she may not be inclined to forgive Chelsea for threatening her business.